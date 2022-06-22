Katie Maloney Gives Update on Her ‘Dogs of Divorce’

Katie Maloney gave an update on how things are going now that she has moved out of the house she shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

In March, the “Vanderpump Rules” star announced she was divorcing her husband, and three months later they both moved out of the Valley Village, California home they owned together. The house is currently on the market for $2.7 million dollars.

Maloney previously told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she was looking forward to “downsizing” and moving into an apartment to reassess her future. “I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term,” she said.

But following her move, Maloney hinted that one of her dogs may not want to be a long-term apartment dweller.

Katie Maloney Revealed Her Dog Butter is Not Adjusting Well to Not Having a Yard

Maloney and Schwartz share two dogs together, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer. The two frequently post pics of their pups on Instagram. In one post, Schwartz told fans that the dogs brought him and Maloney “great joy every day.”

When Schwartz posted a series of nostalgic posts about the move out of Valley Village on his Instagram story, he inluded a photo of the two pups standing in the stairway of the house. “Children of divorce,” Schwartz captioned the pic.

On the “Relations***” podcast, Maloney revealed that she will still share custody of the two dogs with Schwartz. “We have some of the same group of friends, and we have dogs that we’re gonna split custody of,” she said.

But on Father’s Day weekend, it was Katie who had the dogs with her. On her Instagram story on June 19, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran shared a video of her dog Butter on a leash as she took him for a walk. The pup appeared to be anxious as he looked out at the cars that were driving down the street.

“Butter gets very overstimulated out here,” Maloney captioned the clip. “He misses his back yard.”

Maloney later shared a clip of Butter after he attacked one of his toys. “What did you do? What did you do?” Maloney asked her dog. “The head, the head.”

“We have a decapitation,” she captioned the footage. ”Freaking savage… Meanwhile, Gordo is humping the s*** out of his stuffed animal.”

Katie Maloney Bid an Emotional Farewell to Her Home

Butter is not the only one who misses the old house. In early June 2022, Maloney posted to Instagram after moving out and revealed it was very difficult for her to let go. The VPR star shared a photo of her sitting on the hardwood floors in the empty dining room.

“I hate goodbyes,” Maloney captioned the post. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. … I’m going to miss coming home.”

On a June 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney admitted that at first, she considered staying in the house alone.

“I originally was dying to stay there,” she said. “I would have done anything to stay there. But then realistic thoughts entered my mind, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, how could I afford to stay there?’ …. As much as I would have loved to stay there…it’s too much house for one person.”

