‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Suggests There’s Some Issues Within the Friend Group

The “Vanderpump Rules” friend group seems to always be changing with new people coming into the fold and friendships not withstanding the test of time.

For example, years ago, the group welcomed Brittany Cartwright with open arms, but Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval are no longer speaking. Same goes for Randall Emmett, who was a big part of season 9 but, since his split from Lala Kent, several of the cast members past and present have decided to cut ties with him.

The group saw its first official divorce when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to end their marriage back in March 2022. The former couple is still friendly and still runs in the same friend circle, but things could be getting a bit tricky. At least, that’s how one VPR star feels.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Shared Her Feelings on How Maloney & Schwartz’s Split Has Affected the Group

Maloney and Schwartz have both made it clear that they are still friends and that they are both dedicated to making sure that they maintain a close relationship despite the fact that their marriage has ended.

And while Maloney and Schwartz have been seen out and about with the VPR group, Raquel Leviss shared her perspective on the split and how it’s affecting everyone else.

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” she told Page Six. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them,” she added.

When Leviss was asked who gave her that impression more, she responded, “personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her.”

Maloney Has Denied Making Her Friends Choose Sides

Shortly after the interview with Leviss was shared online, an unofficial “Vanderpump Rules” Instagram account called “Pump Rules” shared the story. Maloney took to the comments section to set the record straight.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast feels forced to pick ‘sides’ amid Tom and Katie’s divorce.’ Credit to Page Six,'” the caption of the Pump Rules Instagram post read.

Several fans took to the comments section to react to Leviss’ comments.

“So Raquel said… yeah we feel forced to pick sides and then when pressed she then said she doesn’t feel that way but Scheana does? Did I read that right?” one person wrote, clearly confused by Leviss’ statements.

“I love that Raquel threw Scheana completely under the bus !!! That isn’t gonna fare well with Scheana . Can’t wait for season 10!!!!” someone else added.

“Idk considering both Tom and Katie will be hanging out in the same group I don’t think it will be as severe as a lot divorces. Friends are often split up in a divorce if it wasn’t amicable,” a third comment read.

A short while later, Maloney wrote a message of her own.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever,” Maloney said.

READ NEXT: Is Katie Maloney Thinking of Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ahead of Season 10?