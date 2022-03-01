Katie Maloney Steps Out Sans Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors that “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are set to divorce have been ongoing for weeks, and Maloney’s social media activity doesn’t seem to be helping ease the internet chatter.

Maloney and Schwartz have experienced many highs and lows together, but they stuck through some tough times, and ended up tying the knot in 2019.

Fans of VPR have seen their relationship before and after marriage, and many have often wondered if the two will end up splitting, and they often don’t seem as though they are on the same page — especially when it comes to having children.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Went to a Concert Without Her Husband

It’s not all that uncommon for Maloney to step out without Schwartz. And, however uneventful a girls night may be, the simple act of going out with friends amid rumors that one’s marriage is in trouble only continues to fuel those rumors.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, Maloney went out with Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and another gal pal to see Dashboard Confessional at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. The girls posed for a selfie that Doute shared on her Instagram Stories.

Maloney looked content, with her short hair straight and chic, hugging her face. The overall vibe was chill, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary — just a few girlfriends enjoying some live music and each other’s company.

Couple the timing with Maloney’s social media activity (which you can read about later in this article) — and the fact that Schwartz hasn’t appeared on Maloney’s Instagram account since New Year’s Day — well, this storyline may be fodder for a new season of VPR if nothing more — and some fans seem to be leaning that way.

“I’d love this for her, but my gut tells me this is for publicity. Katie wouldn’t leave Tom for anything, she’s more the type to hypocritically judge others for staying w a bad partner the way she does,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about the split rumors.

“I’d love to see Schwartz-less Katie but I think they’re trying to get publicity. Setting the stage for a storyline – trying to make marriage work as she opens her sandwich shop and he opens his new bar,” added another.

Maloney Has Been Dropping Clues That Her Marriage Is Over

Although neither Maloney nor Schwartz have confirmed or denied the current status of their relationship, fans have been picking up on some not-so-subtle clues that they believe Maloney has been dropping on Instagram.

In late February, Maloney shared a cryptic quote that some fans believed was a sign that she and Schwartz are over. “In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the quote read.

Days later, Maloney shared the song “King” by Florence + the Machine. The lyrics of the song are very specific. “We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song goes.

“Damn this good,” Maloney captioned her post.

