Newly-Single Vanderpump Rules Star Shares Photos of Her New Place

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney is all settled into her new apartment, and she had a little help from a design team.

Nearly five months after announcing her split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, the former SURver has moved out of the Valley Village, California home they shared and into her own space, which was recently designed and organized.

Maloney told E! News she didn’t move far from her old house in Valley Village. “I still love the area that we live in,” she said. “So, I’m living in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and I absolutely love it.”

Katie Maloney Posed for Photos in Her New Pad

In late July 2022, Maloney took to her Instagram story to reveal that she worked with the design and organizational team at Home on Point to create the perfect space for her new life as a single lady.

In the IG post, she reshared photos from the company to give her followers an up-close look at the décor in her new place. The pics revealed that there’s a mix of modern and old-fashioned décor throughout the space. Bookshelves are loaded with books and knick-knacks and eclectic artwork can be seen hanging over the couch. A pair of silver mosaic mushrooms are poised underneath a photo of old-time ballet dancers, and there’s a trio of candles housed in front of a small plant. Other pics showcase unique, tulip-shaped light fixtures flanking an olive green couch.

The bedroom features a wood platform bed with plain white bedding and nightstands on matching either side. Maloney’s organized closet was also shown, including shelves for her shoes and handbags.

“Helping this amazing client move into her new bright space [Katie Maloney] so many great things ahead and so excited for your next chapter,” came the caption to the slideshow of pics.

Katie Maloney Previously Gave Fans a Sneak Peek at Her Place

Maloney previously posted small glimpses of her new apartment. On her Instagram story on July 11, 2022, she posted a photo of her new living room with the caption “Vibes.” In that pic, fans could see that her sofa sits atop a black and white checkered rug with a modern coffee table in front of it, and a balcony could be seen outside of the sliding glass doors in the room.

According to BravoTV.com, Maloney tagged Urban Outfitters for the rug, and revealed that her lamps and couch are from Pop Up Home, and that some of the artwork is from Bouffants & Broken Hearts.

On her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney dished about what she had in mind for her new space, and she definitely came through with her vision.

“I’ve been having fun planning what I want it to look like, what I want the vibes to be,” she said earlier this year. Maloney added that she wanted to have “lots of plants, kind of an art deco-y, chic, colorful vibes” throughout her new space. “I want it to feel fun but also peaceful,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran added of her new home.

