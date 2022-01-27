Fans Slam Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop Name

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have joined forces, and have plans to open a sandwich shop together. The two women announced their joint venture on “Vanderpump Rules,” and appear to be in the early stages of getting things moving.

On the January 4, 2022, episode of VPR, Maloney revealed that she and Madix were planning on working together to open their own spot after watching the success of their significant others, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who are in the process of opening their second bar.

“Schwartz and I talked about doing a sandwich shop and the whole thing, eventually. This bar’s going to keep him a little tied up for a while. So the other day, Ariana was like, ‘I’ll f****** do it with you,” Maloney told her “Pump Rules” co-star Lala Kent, according to Bravo.

Maloney and Madix have been working to secure an investor (Randall Emmett was going to invest, but is no longer involved, according to Schwartz. “I think they dissolved that, and they’re seeking other investors now,” he said on the January 19, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Meanwhile, there’s one thing that is settled, and that’s the name of the new shop. Maloney and Madix have decided on “Something About Her.” When a fan took to Twitter to ask what the name had to do with sandwiches, Madix responded. “Nothing, thank god. Tacky sandwich puns are not our vibe,” she wrote.

The name, however, isn’t going over well with fans, many of whom don’t think “Something About Her” is a good name for a sandwich shop. And while Maloney and Madix may have thought “SAH” would grow on people, many still aren’t on board.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think ‘Something About Her’ Sounds Like a Feminine Hygiene Product

In a recent Reddit thread, some fans said that the sandwich shop’s name sounded like a feminine hygiene product.

“It’s bad. Sounds like a feminine hygiene product that gives you a rash,” one Redditor commented.

“‘Something about her in both Rainy Breeze and Powder Fresh.’ I hate it,” added another.

“Sounds like a menstrual cup branding,” a third person wrote.

Other fans thought that “Something About Her” would be a good name for other businesses — not in the food industry.

“It’s really not a good name. It’s more suitable for a flower shop,” one person wrote.

“Sounds like a fragrance,” another Redditor chimed in.

Madix & Maloney Have Very Pink Ideas for Their New Sandwich Spot

In discussing their ideas for their new sandwich shop concept with Randall Emmett on a recent episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix described the vibe as “unapologetically feminine.”

Madix and Maloney seem very passionate about their sandwich shop, but the timeline of when they will open is unclear at the moment. They shared their new logo on Instagram on January 4, 2022, and, outside of the name, fans seem pumped for the new place.

“I can already feel that this is going to be my favorite sandwich shop,” one person commented.

“Cannot wait!!!!! La needs a chic sandwich shop,” added another.

“So excited for you girls! It’s going to be amazing,” a third person wrote.

