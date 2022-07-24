Andy Cohen & Kelly Ripa Give Update on Baby Lucy

On April 29, 2022, Andy Cohen shared the news that he had welcomed his second child into the world.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” the Bravo producer captioned an Instagram post.

Since the baby’s birth announcement, Cohen has been sharing photos and videos of his family, including his son Ben, who is taking some time to adjust to not being an only child. Things seem to be going swimmingly for Cohen, however, who has really adapted to having two kids at home.

During a visit to “Live! With Kelly & Ryan” on Monday, July 18, 2022, Cohen talked a bit about his newborn daughter and Ripa, who is very good friends with Cohen, provided her take on the babe as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ripa Thinks That Lucy Has a Similar Personality to Cohen’s Mom & He Agrees

After Cohen sat down and chatted with Ripa and Seacrest a bit, the co-hosts brought up Cohen’s family life — and his little girl.

Ripa “bragged” about her pal Cohen, saying that he’s an “incredible” dad. A clip of Cohen and Lucy played on the screen while they talked about the 3-month-old. The audience couldn’t help but “ooh” and “aww” over the video, which was originally shared to Cohen’s Instagram account on July 10, 2022.

Right away, Ripa noticed something about Lucy. “Sometimes she really reminds me of Evelyn,” Ripa said.

“I know. Me too. My mom. Yes, she does,” Cohen said.

“I mean, there’s so much of your mom there,” Ripa added.

Those who don’t know Cohen’s mom have a pretty good idea of what her personality is like thanks to Cohen sharing some moments that he’s had with her over the years. For example, when Cohen visited “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” he talked about what his mom said when he came out. “I probably would have hated your wife anyway,” he recalled his mom saying.

Cohen’s Son Calls Ripa Mee Maw

Although they aren’t related, Cohen’s son Benjamin, 3, has a very close relationship with Ripa and has called her Mee Maw since he was very little.

“He calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS,” Cohen captioned a couple of photos of his son hanging out with Consuelos and Ripa on September 3, 2021.

On “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” Cohen said that Benjamin is “obsessed” with Ripa. The co-host said that she proudly wears the mee maw badge and sort of considers herself Ben and Lucy’s grandma.

After Cohen announced the birth of baby Lucy, Ripa took to the comments section of his Instagram post to share her feelings.

“MeMaw is at the ready and crying tears of joy,” Ripa wrote.

It’s unknown how frequently Ripa gets to spend time with Cohen’s children, but she makes it no secret how much she loves and cares about them.

