Is a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Dating Someone From Her Past?

Aformer “Vanderpump Rules” star has gone through a breakup and some fans have been wondering if she’s already back with an ex.

VPR fans picked up on the heartbreak when Kristen Doute shared that she was moving. “Moving day is hard. Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love,” Doute wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

She later confirmed that she and her boyfriend of two years Alex Menache split when someone commented on a fan account saying they thought Menache would be “the one” for Doute.

“Same, but it didn’t work out,” she responded. “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

Now that Doute is officially moved out of Menache’s house, some fans have been wondering if she’s dating her ex — but she has set the record straight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Wondered if Doute Was Back With Brian Carter

Doute previously had a serious on-off relationship with Brian Carter that many felt was toxic. When the two finally went their separate ways, they stayed friends, even after Doute moved on.

Just before she confirmed her split from Menache, Doute took to her Instagram Stories to wish Carter a happy birthday. At the time, Doute shared a photo of Carter with her dog. “Happy birthday Carts,” she captioned the photo. The internet immediately started speculating that she and Carter had rekindled their romance.

However, on the same fan account that Doute confirmed her breakup, she responded to someone suggesting that she and Carter would get back together.

“Oh god she’s gonna go back to carter,” the fan wrote. Doute was quick to jump in.

“Carter and I are friends,” she replied. “Nothing more. Period. Everyone stop speculating,” she said, adding the prayer hands emoji.

Doute and Carter split in 2019. She confirmed the breakup at the season 7 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, according to Bravo.

Fans Still Think There’s Something Going on Between Doute & Carter

Despite Doute’s attempt at settling the rumors, several people think there’s still a chance that she reunites with Carter — if she hasn’t done so already.

“It’s not speculating when you have a history of this, you hid when you guys got back together and it broke up your friendships stassi and Katie, If you don’t want us ‘speculating’ what could happen, then maybe you shouldn’t have done this show and put your business out for everyone to see like this,” one person commented directly to Doute’s denial.

“She’s totally secretly seeing him again,” another comment read.

“I don’t think she ever got over him. And who knows , maybe this time apart was what they needed? I always thought she looked her happiest with Carter. Sadly i knew Alex wasn’t it for her. I could just tell. But hopefully she will find the right one,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Someone else pointed out that Carter appears to have “a pretty serious girlfriend” to which another Instagram user replied, “that doesn’t stop Kristen.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Daughter’s Godfather Roasted for Instagram Bio