Kristen Doute Reveals Why She Skipped Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding

Kristen Doute revealed the reason why she was missing from Stassi Schroeder’s lavish wedding in Rome on May 12, 2022.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star was not part of the European trip which included her former co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, as well as podcast host Taylor Strecker, who officiated the nuptials according to Us Weekly.

On May 12, Schroeder and Clark renewed their vows in Rome. The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in the Italian city in October 2020 but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. They instead exchanged vows in a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020 while Schroeder was pregnant with their daughter, Hartford, according to Hollywood Life.

Kristen Doute Posted a Message About Schroeder’s Wedding & Explained Why She Wasn’t There

Doute used to be one of Schroeder’s best friends and was part of the Witches of WeHo trio along with Maloney — complete with a wine line — but they had a major falling out during their season on “Vanderpump Rules“ together. The two reconciled after they were both fired from the Bravo reality show in June 2020.

But in May 2022, while Schroeder was hosting a bachelorette dinner with her best girls at an Italian restaurant in Rome, Doute was home in California posting Instagram videos of her watching “Shark Tank” and going to the gym. “I had some things festering…took it out on the gym (and it felt amazing),” Doute captioned a pic following her workout.

As fans began to speculate about Doute’s absence from the Rome wedding festivities, she began posting Instagram stories and photos that teased she was on her way to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Alex Menache.

Doute did take a moment to post a congratulatory message to Schroeder. On her Instagram story, he shared a photo of the “Off With My Head” author in her wedding gown with the message, “Look at this ethereal beauty! Love you @stassischroeder.”

After Doute posted photos of her Hawaiian vacation to Instagram, a fan asked her point-blank why she wasn’t at Schroeder’s wedding.

“Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!” Doute replied. “I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding.”

Doute did attend Schroeder’s first wedding ceremony in 2020. At the time, she posted an Instagram photo as she posed with her then-pregnant pal and captioned it, “I was invited to the wedding after all!”

Doute’s proof of attendance came months after Schroeder wrote about their rift in her bridal column for Glamour in February 2020.

“The truth is, I just don’t know yet, but my heart wants Kristen there,” Schroeder wrote at the time. “But I have no idea how this year will go. I have no idea if we’ll be getting along. I have no idea where our relationship will be. We might end up watching this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and be even more angry with each other. And why would I invite someone who’s angry with me to one of the most important days of my life?”

Other Vanderpump Rules Stars Were Cut From the Guest List for the Rome Wedding

While Doute seemingly scored an invite but was forced to decline, other VPR stars simply didn’t make the cut. An insider told Us Weekly. “Stassi had to cut down her guest list. Some of her family, friends, and former costars, including Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited.”

According to Page Six, Shay was disinvited from the nuptials due to budgetary reasons. “Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at some point, she got disinvited,” an insider told the outlet. “All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons,’ although it didn’t really seem like she was buying it.”

In addition, a source said Schroeder’s longtime “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval was also not invited to the wedding. And Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who attended Schroeder and Clark’s first wedding in 2020, also stayed in California this time around.

