Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula on Their Relationship After Explosive Fight

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s September 2021 wedding will be featured on the sixth season of “Summer House.” While speaking to E! News in January 2022, the married couple shared that they had some relationship issues leading up to their nuptials during the production of season 6.

The publication noted that in season 6, episode 1, Batula got upset when she could not contact Cooke, who was out at a party. After he did not answer dozens of her phone calls, she threw his toiletries on the bathroom floor and placed his luggage outside the home. She also started sobbing and admitted to her housemates Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller that she was concerned her now-husband would cheat on her while inebriated. As fans of “Summer House” are aware, Cooke confessed to being unfaithful while filming season 3.

During the E! News interview, Batula shared she did not stand by her behavior.

“Obviously I’ve had a few outbursts over the years and I don’t like to watch it because I’m not proud of how I acted or how I handled the situation or how upset I got and I am embarrassed by it. So it’s not something that I like sit there and watch with a smile on my face and I’m like, ‘You go girl!’ I’m like, ‘Ohhhh, it’s a little cringy,’” revealed Batula.

Cooke also revealed that he had difficulty watching his issues with his wife play out on the show.

“We try to forget that the cameras are there and we kind of show it all and share it all and sometimes that’s a bit hard to watch. I think at the end of the day, we’re just a relatively normal couple, but you know, factor in various stresses in life—wedding planning, working together, the pandemic, drinking—it just kind of started to mushroom,” stated the Loverboy founder.

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Spoke About Their Wedding in October 2021

During an October 2021 appearance on the “In The Know” podcast, Cooke and Batula discussed their wedding, which was held in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Batula shared that they “wanted to throw an awesome party” for their friends and family.

“We absolutely pulled that off. We had so many friends and family telling us that it was the best wedding that they’ve ever been to and not because that’s what you say to everyone but they actually felt that way,” asserted the 30-year-old.

Cooke and Batula also noted that they were grateful their wedding received a positive reception from fans.

“Instagram and social media is a scary place sometimes and there can be a lot of negativity but it was so nice to see just how supportive everyone was when we did finally share that we had gotten married and there’s little to no negativity,” stated the graphic designer.

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Took a Mini-Honeymoon in January 2022

In January 2022, Cooke and Batula went on a mini-honeymoon. On January 13, 2022, Cooke uploaded a picture from their vacation in Saint John, U.S. Virgin Islands on Instagram. The photo showed the couple kissing while sitting in a boat on a body of water. In the caption of the post, Cooke referred to their trip as a “mini-moon.”

“Thank you to my beautiful wife @amandabatula for putting up with me and my entrepreneurial lifestyle (i.e. there is no work life balance),” read a portion of the post’s caption.

New episodes of “Summer House” premiere Mondays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Filmed RHOBH Days After Robbery