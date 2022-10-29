Lala Kent Celebrates Major Milestone With VPR Co-Stars & Family

On October 22, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent marked an important milestone as she celebrated four years of being sober alongside her family and Bravo co-stars.

“Today marks 4 years of sobriety,” the Utah native wrote on Instagram. “The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless. I’m grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl.”

Kent’s caption accompanied two photos of her weekend, one showing her at a pumpkin patch with her mother, her brother and her daughter Ocean. The second was a close-up of Ocean and Summer Moon, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter, who is just a month apart from Ocean in age.

Kent’s fellow Bravolebs filled her comment section with love for the reality star’s sobriety milestone as Kristen Doute told her, “i love you so much la, so proud.” Lindsay Hubbard told Kent, “Congrats Lala! That is such an accomplishment.” Stassi Schroeder, Meghan King, Melissa Gorga and Leah McSweeney were just some of the other past and present Bravo stars who commented their support.

Lala Kent Spent the Weekend With Her Family as Well as Past & Present VPR Co-Stars at a Pumpkin Patch & Universal Studios

It was a day out for the Vanderpump babies as Kent and her family took Ocean to Universal Studios with Shay and Brock’s baby girl Summer Moon and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s baby boy Cruz.

All of the reality stars posted videos and photos of the family day out, including some adorable photos of Summer Moon and Ocean holding hands and photos of Ocean and Cruz together at the pumpkin patch.

Lala Kent Opened Up About Her Sobriety Last Month for National Recovery Month & Spoke About the Importance of Being Sober as a Mother

In September 2022, Kent opened up about her sobriety in light of National Recovery Month and said her father’s death was a major catalyst in getting her down the road to recovery. After her father’s death in April 2018, Kent said she started drinking a lot to cope with her grief and began binge drinking for several days straight. The VPR star said she woke up feeling like she was completely out of control and experienced “guilt and shame” about her actions.

“The was the moment I said I’m taking my life back, she told E! News. “I’m not living one more day this way.”

Since then, Kent has said that despite missing him immensely, she feels as though her father is helping her “up there” and she regularly thanks him for her blessings. The best part of her sobriety has been her relationship with her year-and-a-half-old daughter Ocean, Kent revealed.

The “VPR star” said she’s been able to be completely present for her daughter’s every moment and she loves the fact that Ocean will “never see me in an altered state.”

