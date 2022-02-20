Fans Blast Lala Kent for Sharing Photo of Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, 31, ended her relationship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, 50, in October 2021. The former couple has a 11-month-old daughter named Ocean. Emmett is also a father to two older children, London and Rylee, who he co-parents with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The movie producer and the “You” star separated after six years of marriage in 2015 and officially divorced two years later, as reported by Us Weekly. According to the publication, Kent was first introduced to her ex-fiance at the end of 2015. Us Weekly noted that during a 2018 Cosmopolitan interview, the Bravo star shared that she met Emmett while she was working at SUR. Kent shared that he “wanted [her] in a film” and asserted that they “just had this instant connection.”

On February 15, 2022, Kent shared a photo of Childers along with the caption “It’s all too good” on her Instagram Stories. The picture was taken at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party, held on February 12. Soon after Kent posted the picture of Childers, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story, along with the caption, “Lala supporting Amber on insta” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Reddit Users Commented on Lala Kent’s Instagram Story

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on Kent’s decision to upload a picture of Emmett’s ex-wife.

“This isn’t cute and it certainly doesn’t endear me to Lala. Lala needs to get off the gram and chill the f*** out. She’s forgetting that at the end of all of the days the man she is dragging is still Ocean’s dad. She doesn’t support women. We know this. Trying to sidle up to Ambyr in a show of solidarity against Rand or like they’re the two spurned women on equal playing fields is laughable,” wrote a commenter.

“This is just odd,” asserted another.

“Girl ambyr don’t want anything from you much less support. LFU is only doing that for selfish reasons. To make herself look good in her narrative,” commented a different person.

“I’d honestly be so pissed if I was Ambyr. Like b****, we are not friends. A trauma response that Lala contributed to does not make nice. It’s actually insulting and Lala should f*** off,” asserted another “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“If I were ambyr this would make me extremely uncomfortable … leave her alone lala,” wrote a fifth commenter.

“Okay I need to make sure I am understanding. Lala is trashing Randall constantly because he cheated on her with some randoms and is also trying to get close with his ex who Randall cheated on with a random but that random was Lala? Does she think being the scorned mistress is the same as being the scorned wife? She’s so vapid,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Relationship With Ambyr Childers in January 2022

Us Weekly reported that Childers took issue with Kent for “posting [her] children on social media.” In an August 2019 Instagram Story, the 33-year-old claimed that the Bravo personality had ignored her text messages.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here. Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks,” wrote the actress.

According to Us Weekly, despite their past issues, Kent views Childers with high regard. During a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview in January 2022, the reality television personality noted that she understood why Childers may not have been her biggest fan while she was in a relationship with Emmett.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her. I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” said Kent.

During a June 2021 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Childers briefly commented on Emmett and Kent. She explained that she “prefer[s] to not even discuss” her ex-husband. She shared that she is “focused on [her] family” and asserted that her daughters are “everything to [her].”

“You just live your life every day, for me it’s like appreciating the things I have, my experiences I’ve been through in the past have made me super strong and resilient and you know, you do the best you can under the circumstances with co-parenting and not every day is easy, but it’s not the end of the world,” said Childers.

