Lala Kent Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

It looks like there is already drama brewing between the cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” as they approach filming for season nine. During a May 5 appearance on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast, Lala Kent went off on Ariana Madix while speaking about her ongoing feud with Scheana Shay.

“[Ariana] loves a good underdog,” Kent said during her appearance on the podcast. “She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life-vest. You know, with Ariana, it is what it is. It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f*** about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

While this upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” may be missing many original cast members after some were fired last summer, the show will still include some fan favorites. The cast is set to include Kent, Madix, Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and James Kennedy.

Season Nine of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ May Look a Little Bit Different Than Usual

During a recent interview with Page Six, Kent admitted that this upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” may not be that similar to what viewers have seen in years past. “So many people have asked what can we expect this season and this is the first year that I can say I have no idea,” Kent explained to Page Six.

Kent continued, “A lot of time has passed, cast members who were key players that are no longer on the show and there has been a lot of things that have said and happened in the two-year period and now we’re getting together where we have to talk about these things.”

Since filming season eight, many things have changed in many of the stars’ lives. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic strike, but both Kent and Shay are now mothers. Kent gave birth to a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett in March 2021, and Shay also welcomed a baby girl, Summer Moon Davies, in late April 2021.

“I don’t know what to expect, there are mommies now, babies in the mix,” Kent told Page Six. “I will say that it’s going to be a different show but I think it’s going to be extremely entertaining.”

The Cast Is Looking Forward to Filming the Upcoming Season

Even though the current cast may have some drama to work out, it still seems like they’re all looking forward to filming once again. During a May 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Madix explained how the cast was feeling about things.

“I don’t want to speak for anyone else, but I do think everyone is really looking forward to us all spending time together again,” Madix told the outlet. “and I do think that the overwhelming sense that I get from everybody is just a very positive feeling. I think everyone’s really excited, excited to celebrate birthdays, excited to just have a fun summer.”

