Lala Kent’s Fiancé Shares Update on Her & Baby

Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett gave an update on how she is handling motherhood one week after delivering their first baby together, a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker told Page Six that his fiancée is in the happiest place he has ever seen her in now that she is a mother.

“I have never seen Lala so happy and her heart so full of love than when I see her with her daughter,” Emmett, 49, told the outlet.

The new dad added that everything he hoped for came to fruition with the arrival of baby Ocean.

“All I wanted was a healthy pregnancy for Ocean and Lala and I thank God for that blessing,” he said.

The Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to her first baby on March 15. Baby Ocean also has two sisters, London, 10, and Rylee, 6, from Emmett’s first marriage to actress Ambyr Childers.

Lala Kent Said ‘Nothing’ Could Have Prepared Her for This Kind of Love

One week after Ocean’s birth, Kent shared the first full-face photo of the newborn to her Instagram page. In the caption to the sweet shot, the new mom wrote that her life “changed forever” when her daughter was born on March 15th 2021, at 6:45 am.

“This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly,” she wrote. “No one could have prepared me for this kind of love.”

Kent added that her daughter is “the greatest thing that has ever happened” to her and that she is “honored” to be her mom. “My heart could just burst,” Kent added.

Kent’s message of love for her child came after she previously vowed to always protect her child. On the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, Kent said the one thing she would tell her child is, “You’re safe with me.”

“This world is really gonna try to kick you’re a– but I got you boo. I’m gonna kick it’s a– for you,'” she said, according to People.

Randall Emmett Previously Praised Lala Kent’s Role as a Stepmom to His Two Older Daughters

Emmett previously got emotional when talking about Kent’s role as a stepmother to his two daughters from his previous marriage. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder regularly shares Instagram photos of herself with her man’s daughters and it is clear that they have a close bond.

Emmett confirmed that in an interview with Us Weekly. “I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes … I said, ‘I’m so blessed,’” Emmett revealed, as he noted that a lot of “mixed families” struggle with stepparenting roles but that he got very lucky.

“My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own,” he said. “I’m so lucky. I take it for granted some days because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”

He added that he told Kent that being a stepmom is “as hard as it gets” and he praised her for stepping up to the job even as a young woman in her 20s.

“And she, at her age, just stepped up,” he said. “And [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

