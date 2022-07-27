Does Lala Kent Have a New Man?

Lala Kent split from Randall Emmett in October 2021 and has since adjusted to life as a single mom. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is living on her own as she continues building her brand and focusing on the things that she finds important in life — most importantly, her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett.

Over the past several months, Kent has dipped her toe back into the dating pool, though she’s not quite sure she’s ready to be in a full-on committed relationship.

“The last date I went on was a group date, because that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. He was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn’t come back so great. Haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates,” she said on an Amazon Live back in March 2022.

Flash forward four months, and Kent has given the world another update about her love life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Doesn’t Feel as Though the Timing Is ‘Right’ to Jump Into Another Relationship

Kent has moved on from life with Emmett but that doesn’t mean that she’s ready to let someone else in. Instead, Kent is focused on other things in her life that don’t have anything to do with men.

“I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded,” she told Us Weekly in July 2022. “I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.'” she added.

“The only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me, so I have a lot to focus on. Ocean’s gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything, and I don’t think it’s the right time for a guy to come into my life. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid,” she added.

Although Kent may not be ready to jump into anything super serious, she does appear to be having some fun here and there. On an April 2022 episode of the “Give Them Lala,” podcast, Kent revealed that she slid into the DMs of someone “really well known.”

“There’s something on the television, I won’t say what it is and there was a fine looking man and Katie [Maloney] — tequila Katie — said you’re going to f****** slide into his DMs right now, you’re going to f****** do it.’ And I was like ‘no, I’m scared,’ I was like ‘I can’t be this b**** who slides into DMs,'” Kent explained. However, she did end up sending the guy a message. And, the two started chatting for a bit.

“We got a response and we’ve been bumping gums with one another and he’s cute,” Kent said. It’s unknown who the person is or if Kent is still talking to him, but it doesn’t sound like she will be going public with him — or any other guys — any time soon.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Drastically Changes Her Look for VPR Filming (PHOTO)