Lala Kent Claims Cast Was Left ‘In The Dark’ About New VPR Season

For the past few months, many “Vanderpump Rules” fans have been on the edge of their seats, wondering if the show will return to air after a batch of mass firings. Thankfully, it was announced in April 2021 that the franchise will be coming back for another season next year, but during a recent podcast interview, star Lala Kent revealed that the remaining cast members were left just as much in the dark as the fans were.

“We were kind of in that same boat with you guys,” Kent revealed while appearing on The Morning Toast podcast on June 22, 2021. “We also were sitting here, I think that we found out we were being picked up maybe the day before it was actually released to the public that we would be picked up. We were so in the dark.”

Kent continued, “I was so worried, I was like, can we even make a good television show? And, you know, day one, it was like, oh my gosh, we can still make a great television show.”

With filming for season 9 underway, Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss will all be returning. Last summer, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the franchise due to their past racially insensitive actions, and in December 2020, both Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they would no longer be appearing either.

Kent Explained That This Upcoming Season Gets ‘Back to the Roots’ of the Show

While appearing on the Morning Toast podcast, Kent also revealed some insight about the new season. “We’re back to the roots of ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” Kent said. “I think season eight, everything got a little bit muddy, it was like, who are these random people that we’re supposed to be invested in? I’ll probably be killed for saying this, but I was very uninterested in last season, you know? Like it was hard for me to get through an episode.”

Kent continued, “This year it’s very different. We’re back to the roots of the show, it’s deep rooted issues that people have. It’s been crazy, it really has. I show up to filming and I’m like, I wasn’t expecting any of this to happen.”

Feuds Are Already Brewing on VPR Season 9

Even though the cast just recently started filming for season nine, it seems like there are already some feuds brewing between the stars. During a May 2021 appearance on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast, Kent revealed that she and Ariana Madix were at odds and that she had even unfollowed the former SUR-ver on Instagram.

“[Ariana] loves a good underdog,” Kent said while on the podcast. “She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life vest. You know, with Ariana, it is what it is. It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f*** about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

