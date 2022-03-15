PHOTOS: Lala Kent Celebrates Ocean’s First Birthday With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast came together to celebrate Ocean, the daughter of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s first birthday.

Kent shared a series of photos and videos from her daughter’s ocean-themed party on her Instagram Stories on Monday and People shared photos of the guests in attendance on Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Hosted a ‘Give Them Ocean’ Themed Party Over the Weekend & Guests Included VPR Castmates Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, & Raquel Leviss

The party took place on Saturday, March 13, according to several paparazzi photos which surfaced of guests arriving at the party that day.

The event took place in the backyard of former “Vanderpump Rules” costars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor who has a son around the same age as Ocean, according to People.

Several castmates both past and present were seen arriving including Stassi Schroeder with her fiance Beau Clark and their daughter, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay who stopped to post for selfies outside the home, and Brittan Cartwright who met the guests in the driveway outside.

Kent later shared a series of videos and photos from the event including an elaborate picnic set-up, custom-made swag, macarons with Ocean’s face on them, a “give them Ocean” merch set-up, a massive photo backdrop, and a three-tiered cake, among other things.

“Ocean turning one is bittersweet,” Kent told People. “I can’t believe how quickly the time has gone, but to see these little milestones happening in the past year has been beautiful to watch.”

“Ocean’s party was sooo adorable!!! we love you sweet girl!!” Cartwright shared on her Instagram Stories after the event.

“The best moment was singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake,” Kent told People. “It was a birthday that was full of so much love.” Other cast members including Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix were also missing from photos from the event. “Ocean had the best time,” Kent told the outlet. “The parents had the best time. It was an amazing first birthday party.”

Randall Emmett Did Not Attend the Birthday Bash Following the Couple’s Split

One person noticeably missing from photos and not spotted by paparazzi is Kent’s ex and the father of her daughter, Randall Emmett. People confirmed his absence from the event.

Though he was missing from the party, Emmett has appeared to keep in close contact with his daughter and shared a photo of her beginning to walk. The post was shared on March 13, 2022, the same day as the party.

The couple officially split on November 3, 2021, according to US Weekly ending their three-year engagement, after weeks of speculation and reports of infidelity.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” an insider told the outlet. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

The news of the split began to grow in October after photos of Emmett with women in a hotel surfaced. Kent later shared an Instagram Story of her moving into the Beverly Hills Hotel and again on October 19 when she was spotted without her engagement ring.