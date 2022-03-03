Lala Kent Slammed by Fans Over Recent Instagram Story

Lala Kent has often divided fans’ opinions and she recently got roasted by many “Vanderpump Rules” viewers for an advertisement she did on her Instagram Story.

The ad was for “Snow Days” pizza bites and in her Story, Kent said the snacks are “grain free, they’re cruelty free,” and more. One person shared a screenshot of the clip to Reddit and slammed the Bravo star for promoting a meat product as cruelty-free, but fans quickly seized on another aspect of the ad that they roasted Kent for, her choice of clothing.

The original post read, “I’m sorry but can someone explain how Lala says a meat product can be cruelty free? Is it just me or does it sounds like she’ll spew out any words that sound good for a sponsorship? She’s literally talking about eating buffalo chicken but promotes it to her followers as ‘cruelty free.'”

Many People Commented on Kent’s Choice of Clothing for the Video

Kent wore a black hooded sweater for the video and had the hood up over her hair while she sported a natural, largely make-up-free face. Fans quickly took to the comments to call out Kent’s choice of attire, with one saying, “Why is she dressed as the grim reaper?” Another wrote, “I like that she really pulled herself together to do this Instagram add. Lol like at least take the hood off.”

Another comment stated, “She looks like she just broke into someone’s house and after stealing the jewelry decided to raid the fridge and do an ‘influencer’ post with random food.” One said, “Why is she promoting this dressed like a wizard,” while another asked, “Is Lala a monk now?”

Yet more “Vanderpump Rules” fans commented about the use of the term “cruelty-free” in the video, with one person asking if she was referring to “cage-free chickens.” “I noticed she tries to use words without knowing what they actually mean,” the person added. Another said, “Cruelty free is used almost exclusively by vegan options. This is so dumb, she really just throwing out buzzwords.”

The Snow Days website does not make mention of the pizza bites being cruelty-free and they are marketed simply as organic and grain-free.

Kent Recently Shared a New Look With a Hair Makeover

On March 1, Kent shared a photo of herself showing off a new hairstyle that also got fans talking. In the March 1 shot, the Bravolebrity showed long and wavy blonde locks. In the caption, she simply put the emoji of a deer, hinting that the photoshoot was part of her eyeshadow palette in her Give Them Lala Beauty makeup line.

The comments were filled with fans posting fire emojis and heart-eye emojis showing their appreciation for her new hairstyle. “The caption should’ve been a warning label,” one fan wrote. “Damn I’m gonna need you to grow your hair out and or get some extensions permanently this is your revenge look,” another commented.

