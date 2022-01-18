Lala Kent Told Pals to ‘Pick a Side’ After Randall Emmett Split

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ended their engagement in October 2021. The former couple, who shared a daughter named Ocean, went their separate ways after photos of Emmett out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, with other females surfaced online.

Kent has been fairly open about what has transpired between her and Emmett, confirming that Emmett cheated on her multiple times.

“This has been going on for quite some time. It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about. And it’s not just one person, it’s many,” Kent said on the January 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Although Kent didn’t talk about the split straight away, she has been making the media rounds via podcasts and what not, and she’s been talking more and more about what she went through with Emmett. On the January 13, 2022, episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast, Kent talked about the aftermath of her split — and admitted that she told her friends to “pick a side.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Made Her Friends Choose Between Her & Emmett

Since Kent and Emmett were together, they were running in some of the same circles. In recent years, Emmett was appearing more frequently on “Vanderpump Rules,” and he had formed relationships with several of the other cast members, including Jax Taylor.

Once the split happened, Kent didn’t feel comfortable having Emmett around, and she didn’t want anything to do with anyone who still socialized with him in any way. During her sit-down with Heather McDonald on Juicy Scoop, Kent was asked if any of her “VPR” pals still talked to Emmett.

“As far as I know, no one communicates with him,” Kent told McDonald. “I know that Schwartz still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands. It’s just a situation where, it’s like, I was forced to tell people, and I hate even being this person, it’s you gotta pick a side,” she continued.

“Even if you pick his, it’s totally fine, but just know, like, I don’t f*** with you anymore,” she added.

It’s Unknown Where Jax Taylor & Brock Davies Stand With Emmett

While Kent said that the majority of her pals no longer communicate with Emmett, he had very close relationships with some of the guys in the VPR sphere.

Interestingly, Brittany Cartwright told E! News’ Daily Pop that she wasn’t “really sure” what the status of Emmett and Taylor’s relationship is currently.

“Jax and Randall were super close. I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them, but let me just say I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” Cartwright said.

Emmett was also doing business with Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies prior to his split from Kent. On the January 12, 2022, episode of the Side Piece podcast, Shay revealed that Davies and Emmett are still working things out from the business perspective.

“Randall was investing in his business, so that’s a whole other situation. So, it’s like, you know, when there’s contracts in place and someone’s investing in your business, like, yeah you can cut off a friendship, but there’s still the business aspect of it. so, I think he’s still figuring that out,” Scheana said.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett ‘Would Be S******* Bricks’ if He Knew What She Found Out