Lala Kent Proudly Shows Off Post Baby Body

Lala Kent is one proud mama. Days after delivering her first baby, the 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star posed for a mirror selfie at home to proudly show off her postpartum body.

In a new photo shared by Us Weekly, Kent posed wearing a black sports bra and gray shorts as she held up her phone in front of a mirror. The Bravo star blocked her face with her phone, but her bare post-baby belly was clearly visible in the pic.

“This bod hits different,” Kent captioned the shot. “Proud of you, girl.”

The mirror selfie is not Kent’s first postpartum pic posted to social media. The new mom previously shared a photo to her Instagram story as she prepared to pump breast milk, and she also posted a photo from her hospital bed just after delivering baby Ocean.

Lala Kent Has Been Open About Her Weight Gain & How She Feels About Her Body

While she is now proudly showing off her body a few days after giving birth, in the past Kent has not stressed out about weight gain. A few years ago when fans noted that the reality star had put on a few extra pounds, she quickly dismissed rumors that she could be pregnant and explained the extra weight.

On her Instagram story, Kent told her followers: “I decided that I was going take a week off of working out over the Fourth of July and I was going to jampack my diet full of bulls—t.”

“Again I am not having a baby, I just gained a few pounds,” she told her fans at the time, according to The Daily Dish.

Kent explained that she dined on fried chicken and cornbread to purposely gain weight so she could make herself bulkier and “exercise” all of her fat into the right places on her body.

Lala Kent is Not the Only ‘Proud’ Vanderpump Rules Mama

Kent is one of four Vanderpump Rules veterans who will welcome their first babies in 2021. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder is the second to give birth—Stassi Schroeder welcomed her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January—and will soon be followed by Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, who are both due in April. And she’s not the only one of them who is “proud” of what her body can do.

Cartwright has long defended herself against social media trolls who have cruelly critiqued her weight gain while she has been pregnant. In a recent Instagram post, Cartwright, who is expecting a son with her husband Jax Taylor, shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and captioned the slideshow with: “Just Me & My Boy, I am SO proud of my body for creating my son!”

On her Instagram story, Cartwright also clapped back at trolls who take it upon themselves to shame pregnant women and their bodies

“If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully,” The former Vanderpump Rules star wrote, per Hollywood Life.

