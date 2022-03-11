Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Calls Paparazzi on Himself When He’s Out With Daughter Ocean

Lala Kent posed a question to her Instagram followers after a paparazzi snapped photos of her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, holding their 11-month-old daughter while out in public.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who split from the Oscar-nominated filmmaker in October 2021, took to her social media story to pose a scenario to her 1.7 million followers.

In a screenshot shared by the PumpRules Instagram account, Kent asked:

"When someone calls the paparazzi on themselves, but only when they have a certain one of their kids, do we think they are…. Desparate (sic) AF & wanna keep riding Lala's coattails Using your kid to save face because the press be slamming you

Kent also addressed the topic in an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram story after a fan asked her if it’s “hard to see” her ex constantly posting about her sweet baby.

“It’s gross, rather than hard, “ Kent replied. “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing on a new level. But we all see it for what it is. The problem (1 of many) with narcs is even tho we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are. It’s scary.”

Lala Kent’s Paparazzi Poll Was Posted the Same Day Photos Were Published of Randall Emmett Out Shopping With His 3 Daughters

Kent’s not-so-cryptic question was posted the same day that The Daily Mail published photos of Emmett out and about in L.A. with his three daughters, Ocean, London, 12, and Rylee, 8. Photos posted by the U.K.-based outlet showed the film producer shopping with his daughters at the Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles. Emmett held his youngest daughter in his arms and smiled as they walked through the crowded shopping center on a sunny Sunday.

The outlet described Emmett as looking “every inch the doting dad as he carried the newest addition to his family gently in his arms.”

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Once Talked About How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Call the Paparazzi on Themselves

Celebrities calling the paparazzi on themselves is nothing new. In 2020, Kent and Emmett actually discussed the topic on their now-defunct “Give Them Lala…With Randall” podcast.

According to Page Six, the two interviewed Stassi Schroeder for the podcast, where the former “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that she called photographers to catch her after her ex, Patrick Meagher, broke up with her just as they were about to go on an anniversary trip to Mexico. In the interview, Schroeder also noted that another “Vanderpump Rules” veteran likes to call the paparazzi.

“You know who does that? Scheana does that when she goes to Hawaii,” Schroeder said, in reference to fellow former SURver Scheana Shay. Kent agreed that Shay calls up her paparazzi contacts “often.”

In 2018, tabloid photos of Shay and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Robby Hayes surfaced online as they walked through the surf in Oahu while holding hands. The photos, posted by TMZ, sparked rumors that the two reality stars were an item.

On the “Watch What Happens Live” after-show in April 2020, Shay admitted to host Andy Cohen that she “sometimes” calls photographers to alert them to where she will be. She even admitted to a totally staged paparazzi shoot outside of a Wal-Mart in Palm Springs. Shay also offered to give Schroeder and Kent the names of her contacts.

As for Kent’s insinuation that Emmett dialed up a paparazzi himself, commenters on the @pumprules post gave a mixed reaction. Some supported Kent and agreed that Emmett is trying to “save face” amid their split, but many felt the exes’ issues when it comes to their daughter should be kept private.

