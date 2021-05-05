Lala Kent Reveals Surprising News About Wedding to Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has an update on her wedding to Randall Emmett. During an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the 30-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed she’s had a change of heart on tying the knot with her longtime love.

After Williams pointed out that Emmett was 50 years old, Kent replied, “He does not act 50. We meet each other in the middle. We balance each other out. I never imagined I’d be with someone 20 years older than me. Trust me.”

Kent and Emmett, who welcomed their first baby together in March, were originally supposed to get married on April 18, 2020, but were forced to cancel their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With one canceled wedding already in the books–– and two more wedding dates that didn’t pan out— the Give Them Lala author is rethinking if she even wants the title of Mrs. Emmett.

“I’m in no rush but I want to be in a relationship that we want to be in,” she said. “I don’t want him to ever feel he’s stuck because we signed that thing or I’m feeling like I’m stuck because we signed that thing. I want at any point if he’s over it or if I’m over it we can just say we share a beautiful daughter together and just like part ways. I’ve seen some messy divorces and they’ll scar you.”

“We’re in no rush to get married,” Kent added. “We may or may not.”

Lala Also Talked About That Range Rover Randall Gave Her After Their First Date

On Williams’ show, Kent also addressed the pricey vehicle that her future fiance gave her after their first date. She admitted that when the story of Emmett’s over-the-top gift of a Range Rover first came out she thought, “That doesn’t sound so good.” But she reiterated that before she received the big gift from the wealthy “The Irishman” filmmaker, they had months of texts and conversations between them.

Kent also told Williams, “Show me someone who you would walk up to and say ‘Let me hand you a Chanel bag or this range Rover’ that says ‘I’m good, I love my ’93 Corolla, like I’m gonna keep it.’ We had a lot of texts and phone calls that led to us meeting and going on a date and later getting intimate.”

Lala Wrote About Randall’s Lavish Gifts in Her Book, ‘Give Them Lala’

In her book, Kent revealed that after Emmett first met her to discuss a part in his film The Row, he gave her a copy of the script along with a green Chanel bag and Christian Louboutin booties. She admitted that gift-giving is her man’s love language.

“It had always been all words and no actions with other men I had spent time with,“ Kent wrote in her book, per Us Weekly. “I now know that gifts are Randall’s way of showing he loves you and cares for you. Randall was showing me that he liked me, without having to say the words.”

She added that fancy gifts are “actually very low on the totem pole” for her, but admitted she would probably “never” turn down a Chanel bag.

“People who criticize you for accepting a Chanel bag probably are not getting very many Chanel bags sent to them,” The “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

