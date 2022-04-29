Lala Kent Teases Second Book About Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent revealed she’s not ruling out writing a second book now that she has a better perspective of what was going on in her life during her five-year relationship with her former fiancé, Randall Emmett. In a new interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star stopped short of saying her first book, “Give Them Lala,” was fiction, but admitted that she now realizes that some of what was going on in her life at the time wasn’t “real” at all.

Kent ended her five-year relationship with Emmett in October 2021 after she discovered he was living a double life that may have included cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean. Kent does not speak to Emmett at all. She only communicates with him through an app — and only about their daughter

Kent’s book, “Give Them Lala,” was published in May 2021, months before bombshell revelations about her fiancé began making headlines. The paperback version of the book is just now being released.

Lala Kent Teased the Possibility of Writing a Second Book

During an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Kent was asked if she’d consider writing a self-help book for someone who was in a relationship with a “narcissist, ” which is a term she has used to describe Emmett since their split.

“I would love to write another book,” Kent told Yontef. “And I, you know, I’m going to be so transparent with you there. I love ‘Give Them Lala’ so much. I’m so proud of this and just everyone who helped this come to fruition. But there’s certain parts of this book where, even though they were real to me, I wrote my truth, it’s strange to go back and look at those parts of the book because it wasn’t real at all. That’s like a tough pill to swallow. It’s hard for me to dive back in to ‘Give Them Lala.”

“But now with the bird’s eye view, it’s like for a second book, I could really dive into so many other things,” she added. “And, I’m not a professional on any sort of behavior, but I definitely, even with this book, ‘Give Them Lala’ I wanted people to see that like, we have more in common than you think. Don’t be so hard on yourself. And I would have the same agenda for the second book, but I don’t think I’m in any place to be teaching people anything. I’m just here to like create a bonding experience.”

This isn’t the first time Kent has teased plans for a follow-up book. During an Amazon Live in February 2022, she told fans, “I am writing another book. I’m super excited about the new book. Every single day more comes into my mind that I’m like, ‘let’s talk about it!’”

Lala Kent is Now on Friendly Terms With Emmett’s Ex-Wife, Ambyr Childers

Kent would obviously have some big new chapters for a second book. One of them is her unexpected friendship with Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who is the mother of his older daughters, London and Rylee. During a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent admitted that her relationship with Childers was always “bumpy” because she was still married to Emmett when Kent met him.

“I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent said at the time. “I think she’s a great woman and a great mother.”

Fast forward a few months and Kent revealed that she is now on friendly terms with Childers.

“You know, we have children who are obviously half-sisters, so, you know, we’ll chat here and there,” she said on “Behind the Velvet Rope.” “I can honestly say Ambyr and I have nothing but love for each other and we’re in a great place and I’m thrilled about it. And you know, we’ve, we’ve talked and it’s been nice.”

While the chapters about Emmett in her first book may no longer be accurate, Kent told “Behind the Velvet Rope” that there are still many stories in “Give Them Lala” that are relatable to readers.

“Obviously my last relationship is pretty jaw-dropping considering what was going on behind my back the whole time,” she added. “And honestly just where I come from. …You’re going to laugh and you’re going to cry. Like I’m so proud of my book. I know. I think, you know, I, some might say overshare, I’m giving you things you may not have even asked for.”

