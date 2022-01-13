Lala Kent Appears to Have a Change of Heart About Her Future on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On the December 8, 2021, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed that she wasn’t sure if she’d return to the show.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise,” Kent said on her podcast. “So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?” she questioned.

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore. … I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she added.

Kent’s comments came just a little over a month after she split from her fiance, Randall Emmett. Obviously, she’s had a very few months, and her decision to continue to do reality television may rely heavily on what she’s been through.

However, while it seemed like Kent was ready to leave “VPR” behind, it seems as though she may have had a change of heart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Sounds Like She’s Leaning More Towards Returning Than Not

In an interview with Page Six that was published on December 28, 2021, Kent shared that she’s still unsure about her future on “VPR,” but she seemed to be leaning more towards returning — if the opportunity presents itself.

“There are moments where I think I may have outgrown the space. But … I kind of am rolling with the punches. If they called me tomorrow, I would have to see how I felt. I don’t know what my future holds,” she told the outlet.

“I am looking for a very positive space in life right now, so thank goodness the show isn’t filming right now. Or maybe I wish it were, I don’t know,” she admitted, adding that “nothing is off the table.”

“I don’t say no to very much,” she added.

Since her split from Emmett, Kent is making a living on her own, and is no longer relying on any kind of money that he might be bringing in. While Emmett will undoubtedly be paying child support to help Kent with the former couple’s daughter, Ocean, Kent has been very open about her desire to provide for her daughter — and she is definitely a worker.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kent has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Not only does she earn money from “Vanderpump Rules,” but she also has a book and a successful makeup line called “Give Them Lala Beauty.”

Kent earns somewhere between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” according to StyleCaster. With 20 episodes per season, not counting the reunion special, Kent likely earns between $200,000 and $500,000 from the show alone. So, will Kent leave that money on the table in 2022? Only time will tell.

