Former ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Gives Birth

A former star of “Shahs of Sunset” has announced the birth of her second child on Instagram.

Neelufar Seyed “Lilly” Ghalichi posted the birth announcement on Instagram on June 27, 2022, along with a collection of black and white images from the birth. Ghalichi appeared on the show during seasons 2 and 3.

Lilly Ghalichi Says Her Newborn Son Has ‘Early Onset’ HELLP Syndrome Which Is ‘Life-Threatening’

“Kashton Mir,” Ghalichi wrote on the announcement. “Born 6/24/22. Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you “Kash-Mir”! Thankful to have baby delivered safely by @drthaisaliabadi after our team of amazing doctors recognized the early onset of HELPP Syndrome (sic), something I had never heard of but is life-threatening – we are so grateful.”

Ghalichi didn’t elaborate on the syndrome but according to preeclampsia.org, HELLP (the correct spelling of the syndrome) is “a life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia. Both conditions usually occur during the later stages of pregnancy, or soon after childbirth.”

Several Bravolebrities chimed in to comment on the birth.

Former Shahs’ co-star, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi replied, Stopppp!!!!! He’s sooooo perfect I want to smoooooosh lil baby KashMir.”

“Congrats!!!!!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein.

Another “Shahs of Sunset” star, Reza Farahan wrote, “Congratulations! What a blessing.”

Several fans offered their well-wishes as well.

“These photos are soooo beautiful and you’ve picked the best names for your babies!!! Wishing you a smooth recovery with baby boy! Ps that delivery gown is the best!” someone wrote.

“why is he soooo cute,” a fan wrote.

“I am so happy that you are both doing well HELPP is very scary. I’m a nurse,” someone said.

This is the second child for Ghalichi who has a three-year-old daughter, Alara Mir. Both children are from her marriage to Dara Mir.

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Was Canceled After 9 Seasons

On April 7, 2022, TMZ reported that the hit Bravo show, “Shahs of Sunset” would not return for a 10th season.

According to the outlet, “some of the cast members” could potentially still “have some sort of future with the network.” The outlet reported that some of the stars such as Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi “are all in early talks for potential future projects with the network.”

Lily Ghalichi Sold Her Gated Property in Bel-Air for $27.7 Million

According to the New York Post, Ghalichi sold her massive Los Angeles home in a gated property in Bel-Air for $27.7 million in April 2022.

The home was purchased by the couple in 2020 for $19.5 million and were asking $32 million, according to the outlet.

The home was renovated according to the New York Post and “included the addition of a new kitchen, the installation of a smart home system — as well as updating all the flooring, light fixtures and bathrooms. The listing notes the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence has a foyer with double-height ceilings, formal and casual dining rooms, a wood-paneled den and a master suite with its own living area.”

