Lisa Vanderpump Sets Record Straight On Closed Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump addressed reports about the closure of her West Hollywood restaurant Pump, and she gave a rundown on what else she has going on in her busy life as she plugged her new dinner party series.

In a series of tweets, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacted to a report by The Sun that claimed Pump Restaurant and Lounge has been shut down “indefinitely” by the California Franchise Tax Board due to a “tax dispute.”

“Ok, a big week coming,” Vanderpump wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a long year, but filming three shows has definitely kept me busy. I am fully vaccinated many of our staff are in process, numbers are way down, Overserved airs on E Mar 18th it’s so much fun lol. Pump opens 17th. And our rescue has now saved 2200 dogs.”

The successful entrepreneur and TV personality also thanked fans for their support as she noted she was off to yet another one of her many jobs.

“No time for negativity, let’s get going this year and bring our lives back in the ‘RoaringTwenties,’” she tweeted. “Thank you all for your amazing support thru these crazy times. Off to do my podcast.”

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed She Found Out What the Tax Issue Was As She Fired Back at False Reports That Her Restaurant Was Shut Down

Vanderpump also took to social media to react to the “tax” issue that was reported by The Sun. After the outlet teased that Pump’s closed status may have been because the owners failed “to file tax returns, failure to pay taxes and/or failure to pay penalties/interest,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran fired back and explained what was behind the delay in the tax payments for her California eatery.

“Just shut up,” Vanderpump tweeted. “Taxes were delayed because everybody was working from home and restaurants were closed. At least it wasn’t in Chapter 11 like 10,000 others that have closed across America.”

She later gave an update after researching exactly what the tax issue was.

“Apparently, I have got to the bottom of it,” Vanderpump wrote. “It was $250 filing fee from 2016 …. So important, worthy of a headline…said no one ever. Geez 10, 000 restaurants have closed for good….so sad. #pump Goodnight.”

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own several restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas that were affected by the global health pandemic. The couple’s Mediterranean restaurant, Villa Blanca, was shut down for good last year, and Vanderpump and Todd were hit with a lawsuit over $100,0000 in unpaid produce for Pump and Villa Blanca, TMZ reported.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Former Costar Lisa Rinna Shaded Her Restaurants With a Throwback Video

Vanderpump is estranged from most of her costars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but amid rumors of her restaurant struggles, her former friend Lisa Rinna threw major shade by posting a throwback Watch What Happens Live clip in which she told the SUR owner she has made more money selling “dusters and diapers” in TV ads than Vanderpump’s restaurants have made.

“I feel like this is aging really well. I Love a shady boot moment don’t you?’ Rinna wrote on Instagram as she shared the throwback video.

But Vanderpump is still getting the last laugh. The entrepreneur has balanced her pandemic-fueled restaurant setbacks with a thriving TV and podcast career.

During a recent interview on The Talk, the Bravo veteran said that her roles on two lighthearted reality shows, the ABC dog grooming competition Pooch Perfect and her E! series Overserved, were a “great” time during a stressful year for the restaurant business.

“There are a lot of emotional and poignant stories we see on the show,” Vanderpump said of Pooch perfect, per The Sun. “So I had a great time.” She added that it was a nice diversion to do “two shows with this feel-good factor in times where it’s been pretty dark and life’s been pretty stressful.”

