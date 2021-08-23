Why Fans Think Madison LeCroy Is Engaged

Love is in the air for “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

LeCroy has a new beau in her life, and he’s not a Charleston playboy. The hairstylist has been spending lots of time getting closer with her mystery man. The two just returned home from a romantic vacation to the Maldives, and some fans think it was way more than a dreamy getaway.

She posted various photos and videos on Instagram, and in one Story video, LeCroy said goodbye to the Maldives and teased an exciting announcement. The two were walking hand-in-hand in the Maldives, and LeCroy said, “We don’t want to leave,” to which her boy chimed in, “No we don’t, but we are excited to head home.” She ended the video saying, “Yes we are. We got a lot of plans, and yeah we’ll share all the details.” She also posted a photo of them with the song “ily (I love you baby).”

The Bravo fan account @BravoByGays reposted the video, as seen above, and added the caption, “I’m sensing an engagement happened on this trip unless she just wants us to think that. Let’s see that ring!”

LeCroy made her relationship Instagram official earlier this year in June and shared that they met in Scottsdale, Arizona two months prior. While she won’t be revealing his name anytime soon, she did share that he is 6 foot 3 inches tall, 35-years-old, and he lives in another state.

Fans Had Mixed Feelings on a Possible Engagement

LeCroy has yet to address the engagement rumors, but fans are split on the meaning of the Maldives trip. Many fans shared similar sentiments as the fan account saying that the trip had to mean more than just a romantic getaway.

“I’m just over here patiently waiting for the engagement post,” a fan commented under her Instagram post. Another agreed writing, “I hope this means a ring soon! You have upgraded beyond measure with this one. Men vs. Boys.” One commented, “I know the only thing missing in this * cough [ring emoji] cough*.”

On the other hand, many fans thought it’s unlikely the two got engaged since they’ve only been dating for around five months. “Of course she wants us to think she got engaged,” one fan commented. “She wants attention.” Another added, “they’ve been dating for like a second?”

LeCroy Has Gushed About Her Beau

The couple first met each other when LeCroy was visiting Scottsdale for a friend’s birthday party. “I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room,” LeCroy told Us Weekly on June 15, 2021. “It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

She continued saying, “The next thing I know I see him, like, b-lining [toward me]…and he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again.’”

After meeting briefly, LeCroy explained that she lives in Charleston, so he’d have to fly to meet her there. “So then, Sunday I fly back to town, and he sends me a video and he goes, ‘Charleston is beautiful. The weather is great here,’” LeCroy dished. “And I’m, like, ‘No f–king way did this guy just show up here.’ So, you know me and all my gays, we start doing background checks and we start running his number and making sure he’s not a serial killer or anything.”

Luckily, he was not a serial killer, and the two “fell in love instantly,” on their first date. “We had been together pretty much non-stop since then.”

She revealed that he’s even met her 8-year-old son Hudson. “[It’s] going very, very well, and even my ex-husband approves,” she told Us Weekly. “My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom, and all these things.”

