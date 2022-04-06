LOOK: Southern Charm Star Blasted for ‘Horrible’ Instagram Ad

A star of “Southern Charm” is getting slammed in the comments of her Instagram post after she posted an advertisement.

On April 5, 2022, Madison LeCroy posted several photos of her in her underwear drinking milk from a glass jar.

“I need energy – and for that, I’m definitely #gonnaneedmilk Milk helps provide the energy, hydration and nutrients I need to fuel my day. @gonnaneedmilk #milkpartner #ad,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans Criticized Madison LeCroy for Promoting Milk & Not Actually Drinking It Herself ‘Dairy Is Horrible Torture to Animals’

Fans took to the comments to criticize LeCroy for promoting the drink which many felt wasn’t healthy and not what she drinks.

“She doesn’t drink milk… almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk maybe …regular milk nope,” someone wrote with the thumbs down emoji.

“You drink cows lactation?” someone wrote with the vomit emojis.

“If you saw how dairy farms treat cows and their babies and how they obtained the milk you might not,” someone wrote.

“do you actually drink milk,” another fan questioned. “She doesnt drink dairy,” another person wrote.

“Girl you know you don’t drink dairy,” someone commented. “but at least you look [fire].”

“Dairy is horrible torture to animals,” someone said.

“Ewe milk,” someone said.

“Um who’s gonna tell her? We don’t drink milk anymore,” another fan wrote.

“Should we talk about how horrible the milk industry is…. Ripping babies from their mother’s to steal their milk…” another commenter wrote.

“worst thing to drink,” someone wrote.

“Dairy is the most inflammatory thing you can put in your body. It’s calves breast milk,” someone said.

“Except… cows milk is absolutely terrible for you. You look fabulous though!!” a fan wrote.

“Ew god no, what a sell out,” someone said.

There are pros and cons to drinking milk, and many differing opinions on the benefits and dangers of the drink.

According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, “Milk and other dairy products are the top source of saturated fat in the American diet, contributing to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. Studies have also linked dairy to an increased risk of breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers.”

Healthline on the other hand lists the benefits of milk as, “packed with important nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium and vitamin D. Plus, it’s an excellent source of protein. Drinking milk and dairy products may prevent osteoporosis and bone fractures and even help you maintain a healthy weight.”

Some criticized LeCroy for her body in the photos.

“You are gorgeous Madison, but please don’t get too thin. You look fabulous!” someone said.

“Kinda conceited?????!!!!but hey I guess if you got it flaunt it,” someone else said.

There were plenty of positive comments as well, pointing out how great she looks in the photos.

“I need that body!!!! You are freaking fire,” someone said.

“Madison, you are killing it!” another fan said.

“Couldn’t love this more!!” someone else said.

“S*** I am thirsty for some milk now,” someone wrote.

Madison LeCroy Isn’t Inviting Her ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars to Her Wedding

On January 6, 2022, LeCroy revealed some details about her upcoming wedding on Instagram Live, according to Page Six.

“The ‘Southern Charm’ cast will not be at my wedding, only because we’re doing family, and that’s kind of it,” she said.

According to the outlet, her rep confirmed the nuptials will be for “personal friends and family only.”

