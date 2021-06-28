Are Malia White and Tom Checketts Still Dating?

During last season’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” when the crew was short of a chef, Bosun Malia White’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, came in to save the day. However, although Checketts got along with White, he didn’t really get on too well with the rest of them, as he threatened to walk off the boat multiple times. So, did their romance survive the boat, and are White and Checketts still together today?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. After last season, the two broke up, which the Bosun explained during a September 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“This industry’s tough. We worked a part for a long time,” White admitted. “Yeah, there are some bad apples out there.”





When host Andy Cohen pressed her more, asking if Checketts had cheated on her, White said, “Tom and I are done. I’m single. That’s the downside to this industry is that it’s really tough to work apart and work on these boats, because obviously, you’ve seen attractions happen and things happen.”

White first appeared on “Below Deck Mediterranean” during season two as a deckhand, and then returned as a Bosun during season five. White will be a Bosun again during season six,

White Had Previously Said That She Wanted to Be With Checketts tor ‘as Long as She Could’

While White and Checketts were still dating, she revealed during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that although she isn’t a huge fan of marriage, she saw herself being together with Checketts for a long time.

“I don’t know,” White told Cohen during the show. “I’m not a huge fan of marriage, but yeah, I want to be with him as long as I can.”

During that appearance, White also admitted that it was challenging to have her boyfriend onboard with her. “Having done the show once and having relationships on the show, I wasn’t too stoked to bring a guy that I’m pretty serious about on the show knowing how much can happen and the feedback we get,” White said at the time. “No, it was not a nice decision for me.”

White Seems to Have a Fun Time This Season





Without a boyfriend, it seems like White lets loose a bit during this upcoming season. In the first look trailer, White is seen partying with the other crew members on the boat, as they dance in the galley. And, while out to dinner one night, White says, “I just chased tequila with white wine. That’s what happens when I’m single!”

However, during an episode of the “Below Deck Mediterranean After Show” in October 2020, White admitted that having a romance on the boat can be “intense.”

“It’s a whole ‘nother dynamic that you have to worry about,” White said. “It’s obviously no secret that I’ve had relationships on the show before, and I know how it can kind of be really intense and impact things.”

Viewers can tune into new season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Monday, June 28, at 9/8c p.m. on Bravo.

