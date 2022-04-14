Mercedes Javid Opens up About ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cancellation

Mercedes Javid is explaining what’s really going on behind the scenes of the “Shahs of Sunset” cancellation. On April 7, TMZ broke the news that the Bravo series would be getting the ax after 9 seasons.

“When did you find out that ‘Shahs of Sunset’ was canceled after nine seasons?” Jeff Lewis asked Javid while she was appearing on an April 11 episode of his radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

“Well, I saw the same article as you guys, you know,” Javid admitted. “You know, Bravo is not gonna do you dirty, they’re gonna pick up the phone and talk to you.”

Javid continued, teasing that there might be a future for her on Bravo after all. “When I read that they didn’t make any statement and you know, a few of us got a nice phone call that was actually not bad news,” Javid said.





“Would you be potentially working with Bravo on another show, then?” Lewis asked her. “Is that the good news you got, the phone call?”

“I hope and pray that being here today doesn’t jeopardize anything in my future,” Javid joked in response.

Javid was a cast member of “Shahs of Sunset” since the first season, along with stars Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi.

One ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Was Arrested Shortly Before the Show’s Cancellation Was Announced

On March 27, just a few weeks before the news about the cancellation of “Shahs of Sunset” was announced, star Mike Shouhed was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” according to Page Six. However, it is not clear exactly if his fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen, was involved, as a description of the victim was not provided. According to the outlet, Shouhed’s court date is set for July 25.

On April 4, Shouhed’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, also told E! News in a statement, “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.” Shouhed himself has not made any public statements about the alleged incident.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen announced their engagement during the season 9 “Shahs of Sunset” reunion special. Shouhed also revealed that the couple had gotten engaged while on a vacation in Hawaii and that he had asked Ben-Cohen’s son for his permission.

“I want to share something with you guys,” Shouhed announced during the reunion alongside Ben-Cohen. “We’re engaged, I want to share that with everybody today.”

Javid Defended Shouhed During Her Recent Appearance on Jeff Lewis Live





During her April 11 appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Javid defended Shouhed, explaining that she was “shocked” by the news of the incident because she’s never seen him be violent before.