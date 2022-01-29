Did Paige DeSorbo End Things With Andrea Denver Before Dating Craig Conover?

Paige DeSorbo’s love triangle is a storyline on the current season of “Summer House.”

The 29-year-old fashion writer has been dating “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover for six months, but when she filmed her Hamptons-based Bravo reality show last summer, DeSorbo still had a flirtmance going on with co-star Andrea Denver.

Fans already know how the story ends, but DeSorbo recently dished on the backstory, and some of the details are surprising.

Paige DeSorbo Revealed When Her Relationship With Craig Conover Turned Romantic

DeSorbo, Conover, and Denver were all holed up together in a Stowe, Vermont house to film the Bravo spinoff, “Winter House,” February. At the time, Conover was dating Natalie Hegnauer and DeSorbo was very much single. She hooked up with Denver during the winter vacation.

But once Conover was single, things changed. DeSorbo told Entertainment Tonight that last March, shortly after the group left “Winter House,” she traveled to Charleston, South Carolina with her brother and met up with Conover.

“On that trip, I realized that Craig was single — and we were nothing but friends on that trip — and then the last night he kind of kissed me,” she told the outlet. “And then it wasn’t until May, he asked me to come down and spend a weekend with him and that is what really started us hanging out, but we were very single. …He was doing his thing in Charleston. I’m certainly doing my thing in New York, but we loved the time that we were together and hanging out. So we were very much casually dating.”

She added that was still the situation when she started filming “Summer House” last summer. Conover eventually came to New York to ask DeSorbo out on a date, presumably when she was filming the Bravo summertime show.

Paige DeSorbo Felt ‘Horrible’ When She Heard Andrea Denver Say It Killed Him to See Her With Craig

Fans may recall that while in the “Winter House,” Denver’s intentions toward DeSorbo were questioned by some of the other cast members, including Conover, who felt the Italian model was “just having fun” with DeSorbo during their vacation, per BravoTV.com.

During a November 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Denver told host Andy Cohen that “it takes time” for him to get close to someone.

“I just want to set something straight. I met Paige seven days before, and, you know, I’m not one of those people that, you know, ‘Oh, I’m gonna marry you. You’re the love of my life,'” he explained. “It takes time. I get vulnerable, and, you know, I’m scared sometimes. And that’s the reason why I’m in my own [head].”

But in the ET interview, DeSorbo revealed that before she started seeing Conover exclusively, Denver wanted to give their relationship a try.

“We hung out maybe four or five times and he wanted to be exclusive and I just knew I wasn’t 100 percent in it…so I kind of turned him down,” she admitted.

In the “Summer House,” Denver was filmed saying it “kills” him to see DeSorbo with Conover.

“That makes me feel awful,” DeSorbo told ET. “I don’t ever want someone to be sad and me be the reason. So I really felt horrible when I heard him say that, but … Craig was not the reason I stopped hanging out with Andrea. I was no one’s girlfriend, so I was very much in the mentality of, I don’t really owe any of these guys any explanation on my decisions because I’m not their girlfriend.”

DeSorbo stressed that she “definitely was playing the field all spring and certainly all summer.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, DeSorbo clarified that there were no crossovers or cheating of any kind when she got involved with Conover. “I would never go for someone who had a girlfriend,” she said. “That’s just so not me. So it all happens the way it was supposed to.”

Conover had been dating Heganuer for about a year before officially confirming their split in May, 2021, per Reality Blurb.

READ NEXT: The Real Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House