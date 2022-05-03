Former Reality Star Says What Randall Emmett Did Was ‘Way Darker’ Than Just Cheating

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split in October 2021 after photos of him out and about with other women in Nashville surfaced online. Although the “Vanderpump Rules” star didn’t speak out about her split straight away, she has been opening up more and more about what happened.

On the December 22, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, the reality star called her ex’s behavior “dirty and disgusting and dark.” She has continuously said that she found out a ton about Emmett that she just hasn’t shared with the world because she’s trying to keep her daughter in mind.

“I find out things daily and if he whose name I shall not say knew what I know, he would be sh****** bricks,” Kent said on her podcast. “I don’t feel like I need to share everything that I know at this point in time because I know the universe reveals people’s truths. I have to trust in that because I sit here sometimes and I’m like, ‘How! How! How! How the f*** is this my life?’” Kent said, getting emotional.

And while Kent hasn’t spilled the details on Emmett just yet, there is at least one other person who has been looped in on what went down — and that’s former VPR star Stassi Schroeder.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder Said Things With Emmett Are Much Worse Than What’s Been Shared

On the April 26, 2022, episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder talked about Kent and Emmett’s split. Without giving too much away, Schroeder echoed something that Kent has said in the past. Both women said that whatever Emmett did went beyond cheating. Whatever they believe he did or is/was involved in is/was “dark.”

“No one knew anything… We found out on a fan account… And so, obviously, me and Beau cut Randall off right when that happened,” Schroeder said.

“‘Cuz it wasn’t just a cheating thing. It was… it’s way darker. And I can’t really speak on it because, you know, Lala has Ocean, and they’re going through it. But yeah no. Randall is not…” Schroeder added before the subject was changed.

Kent Has Posted Cryptic Messages About Emmett on Her Instagram Stories

Although Kent has maintained that she’s not going to say much more about the father of her daughter at the present time, she has shared some cryptic posts that are clearly pointed toward her ex.

“What’s done in the dark, always come to the light,” she wrote atop a photo of a burning fire just before photos of Emmett surfaced online. She has also posted a message that read “there’s more to come” without giving fans anything else to go on.

It’s unknown what Kent knows or found out about Emmett or if that information will ever be revealed. However, she has said that she plans to write another book — and it’s entirely possible that she will discuss what went down with Emmett.

On February 8, 2022, during an Amazon Live, Kent shared, “I am writing another book. I’m super excited about the new book. Every single day more comes into my mind that I’m like, ‘let’s talk about it!'” No word on when a second memoir from Kent might be released.

