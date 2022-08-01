Raquel Leviss Reveals What She Told James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend When She Met Her

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were in a relationship for five years and were engaged to be married. The longtime couple’s engagement party weekend even served as the backdrop for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale, but the two shocked their co-stars and fans when they ended their relationship in the middle of filming the season 9 reunion in December 2021.

Kennedy wasted no time in going public with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, whom he met just one month after ending his five-year relationship with Leviss, per Us Weekly.

During a July 2022 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Leviss revealed she was “nervous” about interacting with her ex when“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 started filming because she hadn’t seen him in a while.

“It’s going to be a different dynamic this time and we haven’t hung out since the breakup, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I’m used to,” she revealed.

A big filming event took place with the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party in July 2022 as the cast gathered to celebrate the soft opening of the bar owned by co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. It was there that Leviss came face to face with her ex and his new flame as cameras rolled.

Raquel Leviss Revealed She Spoke to Ally Lewber & Hinted That Their First Meeting Was Filmed for VPR

In an interview with Us Weekly, Leviss revealed her first impression of Lewber. “She’s very sweet,” the pageant queen admitted. “I actually really like her. I see a lot of me in her.”

Leviss added that Bravo’s cameras were on hand for their face-to-face.

“I didn’t give her, like, straight-up advice [about James],” she said. “I let her know how I felt in that relationship. There’s a lot of things that she loves about James, that I loved about him too, like how funny he is, how charismatic, how passionate and hardworking he is. I feel like she’s learning a lot from him and a lot from that relationship and I did too.”

Leviss ‘Judged’ Kennedy’s New Relationship at First

In the new interview, Leviss said she is wishing Kennedy and Lewber “the best” with their relationship, but she wasn’t happy about the romance early on. On the April 1, 2022 episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney shaded Kennedy’s rebound relationship.

“I’m judging you if…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one-month period,” Leviss told Maloney during the podcast.

Leviss did note that she didn’t want to judge her former fiancé “too hard” because she was the one who ended the relationship and “we all cope with breakups differently.”

“But I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing,” she added. “I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people.”

Other “Vanderpump Rules” stars have also weighed in on Kennedy’s new romance.

“I don’t even want to give her, like, any clout. She’s a fan,” Shay said of Lewber during a January appearance on E! News “Daily Pop.”

In April 2022, Lala Kent was asked about Lewber while on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I met her once,” she said, per BravoTV.com.”I don’t remember it well. And I’m sober…”

But in an interview with Us Weekly in June, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix discussed meeting Lewber at the MTV TV and Movie Awards and said she liked her a lot.

“[James’] new girlfriend is lovely, she’s very sweet and I have enjoyed our conversations,” Madix said.

