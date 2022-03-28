Raquel Leviss Is Dating Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star, Blind Claims

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy ended their engagement in December 2021 after getting engaged seven months prior.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post confirming the split.

Since that time, Kennedy has gone public with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, a California-based receptionist who previously worked as an entertainment writer, according to her LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Leviss has been hanging out with friends and adjusting to life without Kennedy by her side. On March 26, 2022, a new blind sent published by BravoandCocktails suggests that Leviss has moved on romantically as well — and that she’s dating another “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Leviss Has Been Romantically Linked to Peter Madrigal

Based on the blind and the clues given within, Leviss might be dating longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal.

“This shy server who went through [a] recent breakup is dating again, and she’s dating someone who is in their friend circle. If you watch her story and her new long haired beau, you’d see them giving hints. He even left a comment on a recent post of the flowers he got her. They were at their friends bar together [two] nights ago. Everyone is happy for the new couple,” the blind reads.

A quick look at the photo of the flowers that Leviss posted on her Instagram feed and fans will see that Madrigal did comment on the post.

“When the sunlight hits,” Leviss captioned the post.

“It’s perfect,” Madrigal wrote in the comments, finishing the rest of Leviss’ thought.

Several fans jumped in on Madrigal’s comment, which received more than 90 likes.

“Aw I love you two,” one person wrote.

“Y’all please admit you’re dating….and if you are, please be good to this kind and gentle soul. She soooo deserves a good man,” another comment read.

Many Fans Are Hoping the Blind Is True

Shortly after BravoandCocktails posted the blind, fans took to Reddit to discuss Leviss and Madrigal’s rumored romance – and it looks like many are on board with this possible pairing.

“OMG right, now that I think about it it’s like ‘duh!’… they are both so nice and almost kind of nerdy with a good heart. Raquel handled herself very calmly and maturely with Lala, it just showed her character, and it was a strong one. And Peter is almost too nice for LA, meaning any woman he ends up getting with will be treated really well. I really really like this for them, it makes perfect sense,” one comment read.

“I am obsessed with this, having spent years lamenting the lack of Peter love. He was always the hottest most interesting nice cast member to me. Raquel deserves to be treated like the rare sweet queen she is,” someone else added.

“I would actually love for this to be true,” a third Redditor commented.

“…I love this for her,” a fourth person wrote.

