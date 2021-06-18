PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Dreamy Engagement Party Pics

“Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss celebrated her engagement with a sweet party theme. The SUR waitress shared, who got engaged to longtime love James Kennedy last month, shared photos from a whimsical outdoor bash that was held in her honor in Beverly Hills.

Leviss and Kennedy got engaged in May at the Empire Polo Fields with a Coachella-themed proposal. The DJ popped the question with a stunning Tiffany solitaire diamond Entertainment Tonight reported.

Leviss Celebrated With an Engagement Tea Party

Leviss took to Instagram to share photos from an engagement party in her honor. The engagement “tea party” featured stunning tablescapes by Rokkbox. In one photo, Leviss posed in a short, lavender floral romper while holding a parasol. The bride-to-be was also photographed sipping tea at a china teacup as she sat at an elaborately decorated table in an outdoor setting.

In other snaps, Leviss hammed it up with pal Paige Lorentzen and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, who posed playfully in a baby blue tulle party dress. A floral-covered gazebo could be seen in the background as Leviss posed alongside co-star Charli Burnett. A final photo showed all four women posing together at the outdoor celebration.

In the caption to her pics, Leviss called the gala “the engagement-tea-party of my dreams!”

“And thank you to my girls for celebrating with me,” she added.

In the comments section to the photos, Leviss’ fiance Kennedy wrote, “My classy angel. I love you.”

Madix also chimed in to describe the party as “the cutest day ever!!!!!”

It’s unclear if “Vanderpump Rules” cameras were on hand for the event, but the Bravo reality show is currently filming, according to E! News.

Leviss & Kennedy Will Likely Be the Next ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wedding

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have seen the weddings of several of the cast members play out on camera over the past none years. Lisa Vanderpump hosted an engagement party for Scheana Shay at her home, and the cast traveled to Northern California for the woodsy nuptials of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, which was officiated by Vanderpump. More recently, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, was filmed for several episodes of the Bravo reality show.

In 2019, the year Taylor and Cartwright got hitched, Kennedy told Us Weekly that he expected that he and Leviss would “probably” be the next “Vanderpump Rules” wedding.

“Yeah, probably,” Kennedy said in 2019. “You know, I don’t like rushing that cause we’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much.”

It took Kennedy two more years to pop the question, but now plans seem to be in full gear.

Kennedy and Leviss first started dating in 2016, and their rollercoaster relationship, often spawned by Kennedy’s drinking, played out on camera. Kennedy ultimately quit drinking and the couple recently told Bravo Insider that the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened their relationship.

“I’ve seen a lot of my friends breaking up with their girlfriends and vice versa,” Kennedy said of the challenges of the pandemic quarantine. “So I think me and Raquel, we’ve stayed strong. We’ve learned so much about each other, and we love each other more than ever before.”

Leviss noted that “without the parties, without the TV shows, without everything that LA life has to offer… we still love hanging out with each other and being with each other every day.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl