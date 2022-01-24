Raquel Leviss Shares Emotional Post About James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss opened up about her engagement party speech that was shown on the season finale of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In an Instagram post, the Bravo star revealed why her former fiancé, James Kennedy, was caught telling her what to say as she addressed the guests from a balcony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement story played out on the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” but as the couple filmed the season 9 reunion in December 2021, they announced the end of their five-year relationship.

During happier times, the two hosted a lavish engagement weekend for their friends and family at a California winery. But when Leviss addressed the guests from the balcony to share her thoughts about Kennedy and their engagement, the groom-to-be could clearly be heard feeding her lines from behind.

“Is James telling her what to say?” asked co-star Scheana Shay. “Literally. We see.”

Kennedy later told Leviss her speech was “such a beautiful moment.”

Raquel Leviss Explained Why James Kennedy Was Telling Her What to Say

In an Instagram post that was shared following the episode, Leviss revealed that public speaking is her “biggest fear.” Of her engagement party toast, she admitted that she was “terrified” to deliver the speech, but that Kennedy helped her come up with “something nice to say” and they typed it into her phone.

“But then, when it was time to give my speech, I was in a dilemma because between the microphone and the wine glass,” she explained. “I didn’t have an extra hand to read my notes. It might have seemed funny but James was there to support me and help me through my speech.”

Leviss also admitted that she was getting emotional thinking about it now, because the relationship has since ended.

“I’m tearing up writing this because although we are not together anymore, I really could count on him for moral support during challenging times like this one,” she wrote.

In the comment section, fans offered support to the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“He really did love you, just couldn’t change to be the person you needed,” one commenter wrote to Leviss. “In this moment, it shows how much love between you both, it just wasn’t enough.”

“Sweet Raquel!” another added. “I truly believe some loves teach us, grow us, and make us better even if they aren’t forever. Sending hugs your way…”

James Kennedy Revealed He is Still Friendly With Raquel Leviss

While they are no longer a couple, Kennedy has said that he remains close with Leviss. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 11, 2022, the DJ gave an update on where things stand between him and his former fiancee.

“Me and Raquel are talking on the phone still,” Kennedy told host Andy Cohen. “Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup. We both moved out of the apartment and the lease is done, it’s all sorted out.”

Kennedy added that he hopes to soon be able to see Graham, the golden doodle pup the two raised together but is technically owned by Leviss.

“Hopefully I’ll get to see him maybe in February or something if we hang out,” he said. “Everything’s pretty good right now as far as Raquel and I talking and stuff…. There was no big fight or anything.”

