Fans Think Raquel Leviss Looks ‘Very Different’ in Make-up Free Video

Fans think the reigning Miss Malibu and “Vanderpump Rules” star n looks very different without make-up.

On June 10, Leviss shared a video, make-up free, on her Instagram Story and fans noticed the change.

Fans Thought Raquel Leviss Make-up Free Was a New Look ‘She Looks Great, Just Very Different’

A Reddit thread was started titled, “Ok Raquel is gorgeous but I am shook at how different she looks w/out makeup” to discuss how different her face looks.

“That’s what happens when we’ve seen too many IG filtered pictures. We forget how actual faces look,” someone wrote.

“I was thinking she looks so young and beautiful,” a fan wrote. “My skin is very similar to hers, unsure about common acne scarring is but I’m guessing the % is high.”

“I love any natural photo, it really shows how ‘celebrities’ aren’t so special after all and with enough makeup most people can look amazing,” someone said. “She looks fine here and I like her a bit more for showing this picture.”

“Looks like she has filler migration above her lip. It’s even more obvious in the video. I hate that look She looks pretty otherwise imo,” a fan wrote.

“Too much make up and filters have distorted our ideas of beauty. She normally doesn’t share this version of her face,” someone said.

“I agree, I almost didn’t recognize her. She looks great, just very different,” another fan wrote.

“I am so sick of people in their 20s and 30s getting Botox and fillers. Just invest in a skincare routine, ffs,” someone said.

“I would have had no idea who this was without the title. She looks quite different than on the show. Wow,” a fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry but I think she looks ROUGH here,” a fan wrote.

“Botox and fillers look great WITH makeup on. Without, it’s pretty much all you see,” someone else said.

“That’s what all these filters etc do , can’t even recognize what someone really looks like without it anymore,” a fan pointed out.

Raquel Leviss Competed as Miss Malibu in the Miss California Pageant & Made the Top 15

On June 5, the Miss California pageant took place at the Hyatt Regency Orange County. Leviss competed at Miss Malibu and made the top 15 along but failed to win the full pageant.

The Top 5 consisted of:

1st Runner-up – Andrea Shen

2nd Runner-up – Brianne Bailey

3rd Runner-up – Acacia C. McBride

4th Runner-up – Athenna Crosby

With Tiffany Marie Johnson being crowned Miss California, due to her “stellar performance at the state finale” according to Angelopedia.

The other women honored in the Top 15 rankings were Raquel Basco (Bay Area), Tiffany Ann Rea (Kern County), Ghazal Gill (Oceanside), Nijal Suthar (Ontario), Katia Gerry (Orange County), Mary C. Malloy (San Diego), Kassady Sever (Santa Monica), Issha Rose Mata (Torrance) and Jaskiran Kaur (West Hollywood), according to the outlet.

Leviss often talked about her time doing pageants and on the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss announced she’d be making the return to competition.

“This is actually news to you,” she told Maloney on the podcast. “This is news to everybody. I have a very fun, special announcement to make. I’m competing for Miss California USA. June 3rd weekend. Yeah, I’ve been training and preparing for this competition, and kind of focusing all of my energy into preparation for this.”

