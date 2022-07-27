Raquel Leviss Reveals She Dated Vanderpump Rules Co-Star More Than Once

Raquel Leviss publicly ended her engagement with James Kennedy while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion in late 2021, and in the months since, there has been a lot of buzz about her dating life.

In March 2021, the pageant queen was spotted having drinks with co-star Peter Madrigal at Terroni in West Hollywood. Madrigal is a manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, where Leviss works as a waitress. Leviss originally said she only went out with Madrigal one time.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss dished on her drinks date with her SUR manager.

“Everyone will judge me for this, I’m judging myself for this,” she admitted at the time. “I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘OK sure.”

”It was one friendly date,” she added. “This [was] literally the first person that asked me on a date, and I said yes because why the hell not? It’s good practice after five years. It’s scary but it’s also invigorating and exciting.”

But in a new interview, Leviss revealed that she actually went out with Madrigal more than once.

Raquel Leviss Opened Up About Dating Peter Madrigal

In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss revealed that her date with Madrigal wasn’t just one and done.

“We have gone on a few dates,” she told the outlet. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now. I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

Leviss did make it clear that she is not looking for a serious relationship yet and is “just a single girl in L.A. doing my thing.”

Lisa Vanderpump Approved of the Peter-Raquel Pairing

Madigral has been a recurring cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” since its debut in 2013. He previously dated fellow VPR star Stassi Schroeder and hooked up with Katie Maloney, per Screenrant.

During a July 2022 episode of the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay teased that one of Leviss’ dates with Madrigal included her crying about her failed relationship with Kennedy after downing a few martinis.

But in a statement to Page Six, Madrigal confirmed that his first date with Leviss “went really well.” And when Lisa Vanderpump was asked about her two employees possibly dating, she told the outlet, “Peter’s a great guy. Everybody needs a Peter in their lives.”

Madrigal is not the only Bravolebrity that Leviss has stepped out with. Although they never claimed it as an official “date,” Leviss was the “plus one” of “Shahs of Sunset” Nema Vand at the Hamptons wedding of “Summer House” star Hannah Berner in May.

“Nema actually brought Raquel as his date,” Berner told Heavy in June 2022. “I’m not sure if they are more than friends! I’m so happy to see Raquel in her single girl era.”

There were also rumors that Leviss and recently single “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz made out at Coachella earlier this year, but the two shut down that story – Schwartz wasn’t even at the music festival.

