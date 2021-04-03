Scheana Shay Claps Back at Hater Who Slams Her Appearance

Scheana Shay addressed an Instagram troll who accused her of injecting her lips with fillers during her pregnancy. The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, took to her Instagram story to share a rude DM she received from a follower of her baby’s @minischeana account.

In the message that was shared with the Bravo star’s fans, the follower told Scheana to “stop injecting” her lips, and she named-checked her costar Lala Kent as well.

“Stop it now,” the commenter wrote. “You all look like you have a—es for faces… Age gracefully and please tell Lala too. She’s gone way too far! Really man it’s not pretty at all!”

The IG troll went on to ask Scheana how she would feel if her baby came out with “lips like that.”

“Imagine your baby came out with lips like that or even wanting to change their own,” the commenter wrote. “What would you say to him or her? Come on! Use your platform to make a world better than you. Ego-driven fool.”

Scheana replied to give the hater an update on the cosmetic procedures she’s had done during her pregnancy.

“Let me assure you that the only needle to touch my face in the last nine months is from my acupuncturist,” she wrote. “P.S. I’d love if my baby has big lips, and it looks like she does.”

Scheana Shay Has Been Vocal About the Procedures She’s Had Done in The Past

The Bravo beauty confirmed on a previous Instagram story that she has not gotten Botox while pregnant, but has never shied away from talking about the procedures she’s had done.

In 2016, Scheana responded to a Twitter commenter who said her lips were “overpowering her face.” Scheana explained her changed look was due to weight loss.

“I lost weight. I didn’t have work done,” Scheana responded to one Twitter user. She added that her makeup was also “better” and her face was thinner.

Scheana admitted that she started getting Botox at age 25 and that she has enhanced her plump pout.

“NOTHING plastic about me and I’m sick of saying it,” she wrote in 2016. “I’ve had Botox since 2011. Lips for 2 years. Both temp.”

Scheana Shay Has Dealt With Cruel Commenters Throughout Her Pregnancy

The Vandeprump Rules veteran has been a target for social media trolls ever since she announced her pregnancy last October. She recently fired back at a hater who trolled her for “reproducing” and wished for her to “become sterile” afterward so there won’t be “any more” of her.

In January, Scheana revealed she received the “worst’ DM of all time when a twisted troll threatened to “kill” her baby. She has also received unsolicited advice from random strangers.

“I mean, geez, I still have three months to go,” she wrote in February, per Hollywood Life. “I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby.” She told her critics to “Just stop.”

Scheana has admitted that she has no problem taking on her haters.

“Oh and trolls don’t bother me one bit,” she tweeted. “I just enjoy putting them in their place … at the bottom.”

