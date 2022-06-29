Scheana Shay Explains Mishap With Daughter Summer Moon

Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Davies, marked a major milestone, but it didn’t go as planned. The “Vanderpump Rules” star’s little girl, who celebrated her first birthday in April with a rainbow-themed party, got a homestyle haircut just in time for a family photo shoot.

Scheana is known for her skills as a singer and a SURver, but she may want to rethink being a hairstylist. In an Instagram post, the bar star revealed the results of a haircut she gave to Summer.

Scheana Shay Explained Why Summer’s Haircut Got Messed Up

Scheana Shay has been forced to clap back at mom shamers multiple times both during and after her pregnancy, according to Us Weekly. But her latest mom-related post resulted in a slew of supportive comments from other parents who have been there.

On June 26, 2022, Scheana shared pics from a photo shoot that took place along the Newport Coast area of Newport Beach, California. In one pic, the new mom and her daughter posed in puffy princess dresses alongside Scheana’s fiancé, Brock Davies.

“Trying to get that ‘perfect’ family photo isn’t always easy,” Scheana captioned the pics that were taken in five separate locations.

In the photos, little Summer wore a yellow dress with a tulle bottom and her hair was pulled back in two pigtails. But the toddler’s bangs were noticeably crooked in the snaps.

“Mom cut my bangs and I moved…“ Scheana captioned a pic from the day, shared to her daughter’s Instagram page.

Several fans responded to assure Scheana she had a common mom mishap.

“The best bangs are always mom cut bangs,” one fan commented.

“They’ll grow back in no time…” another wrote.

“Just wait until you have another… that won’t be the last bangs mishap!!! She is adorable!” a third fan chimed in.

“Only 2 weeks difference between a bad haircut and a good haircut!” another fan wrote.

Fans Told Scheana Shay to Cut Cruz Cauchi’s Hair Too

While Scheana had a haircut mishap, some fans still think she’s a good enough barber to cut the hair of another “Vanderpump Rules” baby. In comments to her post, some fans begged Scheana to take her scissors to the home of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to give their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, a chop.

“Now go cut @littlebabycauchi hair,” one fan commented.

“Lmfaoooo exactly!” another agreed. “That poor boy I can’t with the man bun.”

“lol, driving me crazy. I would love to see him with a cute little haircut,” another wrote.

Cruz Cauchi was born just two weeks before Summer Moon in April 2021, and he’s always had an impressive head of hair. The toddler’s long hair has yet to be cut, and in October 2021, a then six-month-old Cruz was photographed wearing his first “man bun.” In an Instagram Q&A in December 2021, Jax responded to fans who asked when Cruz will get his hair cut.

“Not any time soon,” the former SUR bartender responded. “We don’t want to cut his hair, so keeping it in a ‘top knot’ keeps it out of his face,” he told another fan.

In June 2022, Jax admitted that he and his wife were thinking about cutting Cruz’s hair. In an IG story screenshot by Monsters & Critics, Taylor told fans, “We go back and [forth], Brittany found some cute short hair pics but she will cry her eyes out when we do. We love his long hair we can’t decide.”

