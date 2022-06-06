Scheana Shay Teases ‘Exciting’ News & Fans Think She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Scheana Shay is getting ready to share some news and she teased as much on her Instagram Stories on June 5, 2022.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she has “exciting” news to share and added a box for fans to take guesses at what that news might be.

“Exciting announcement coming this week!!!” Shay wrote on her Instagram Stories. She added a video of herself looking into the camera while sitting in a car. She was wearing a gray crop top tee that had a rainbow on the front and had the word “mama” written across it. The song “Feels Like Summer” by Samuel Jack accompanied the post.

Shay didn’t give any additional hints about what her announcement was about and whether it was personal or something to do with work, but she received plenty of guesses in the question box.

Several Fans Thought That Shay Was Going to Announce a Pregnancy

A couple of slides later, Shay shared some of the responses that she had received to her message, and several people guessed that she was pregnant with her second child.

“More beautiful babies?!?” one person guessed.

“You’re pregnant :),” another response read.

“Pregnancy,” someone else wrote.

“Preggers again?” a fourth comment read, the Instagram user adding the in love emoji.

Shay was fairly quick to get fans off of the pregnancy train. She shared a screenshot of some of the responses and added a new question box that read “guess again lol.”

The reality star still did not give any other clues about what her “exciting” announcement could be. There are a number of things that it could involve — from news about “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 to something about her upcoming wedding — but fans will have to follow Shay’s Instagram to find out.

Shay Previously Revealed That She Probably Won’t Get Pregnant Again Due to Birth Complications

On the February 1, 2022, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Shay shared that she probably wouldn’t get pregnant again. She explained that being diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) was scary and she probably wouldn’t go through another pregnancy because of it.

“After what I went through with HELLP syndrome, I can’t see myself ever getting pregnant again,” Shay said on the podcast. “I’ll probably go with surrogate or adopt the next time around because it’s not worth losing my life,” she added.

Shay went on to say that she’d be worried that another pregnancy would have the same outcome and that she wouldn’t want to be worried about it for her whole pregnancy.

“With my age, it’s not guaranteed that it would happen again, but it is likely. And they said that they’ll monitor me more closely, they’ll induce me early, but I’m like, I don’t want that. I don’t want to know my whole pregnancy I’m probably going to be induced early, and the baby’s lungs might not be developed,” she continued.

Shay is a mom of one daughter named Summer. Her husband-to-be Brock Davies has two children from a previous relationship. Those two kids live in Australia with their mother.

