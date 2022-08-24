Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Were Left ‘Shocked’ After Seeing Scheana Shay’s Wedding Pics

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Mexico. Shortly after they exchanged vows, Scheana shared the first wedding photo from the evening on her Instagram account.

“#HoneyIdo,” she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji. The photo was of Scheana and Brock standing in what appeared to be a cave, filled with floor lanterns.

Both the bride and the groom wore white for the occasion. Brock, who is usually eccentric when it comes to his style, was in a classic white tuxedo complete with a white bow tie. Meanwhile, Scheana’s look was classic and consisted of a lace overlay mermaid-fit gown that was adorned with beading.

The wedding gown was custom designed by Pol’ Atteu, according to People magazine.

“I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning,” she told the outlet. Shortly after the photos were posted online, several “Vanderpump Rules” fans took to Reddit to discuss.

Here’s what you need to know:

VPR Fans Found Themselves Surprised That They Liked Scheana’s Dress

Scheana’s dress featured an intricate lace pattern and some beading covering the bodice. She wore a long, thick veil that was adorned with pearls and chose to add some pearl accents to her nails to compliment the look. Her long hair was pulled back and kept under the veil for the ceremony.

Many “Vanderpump Rules” fans found themselves surprised because many expected something much different for Scheana’s wedding day look.

“I’m actually shocked that she wore something tasteful this time around. Good job sheeshu,” one person commented on a thread about the wedding.

“She looks gorgeous! I love the dress. I don’t know what I was expecting but this wasn’t it,” someone else wrote.

“As much as it pains me to compliment her, Scheana’s dress is actually beautiful,” a third Redditor chimed in.

“I’m pleasantly surprised how elegant it looks,” added another.

“The most shocking part is Scheana’s dress is actually stunning and not completely tacky,” a fifth comment read.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Brock’s White Suit

While Scheana received mostly positive compliments from VPR fans, the reaction to Brock’s outfit was more mixed. Some people appreciated that he went with something that wasn’t too crazy while others didn’t care for the all white look.

According to People magazine, Brock’s suit was a custom look by Art Lewin. He told the outlet that it was the “very first” he’d had custom fitted by the designer.

“Pleasantly surprised by Scheana’s dress, unfortunately not at all surprised by Brock’s suit,” one Redditor said.

“Sheana looks great. Brock looks like an ice cream man from the 1950’s,” another person wrote.

“Much classier than I imagined but why did Brock have to ruin it with those 80s Barbie and the Rockers boots?!” a third comment read.

“The chain link boots are cringe af,” someone else added.

“Though Brock’s look is a little Backstreet Boys for me personally, they look great,” read someone else’s take.

