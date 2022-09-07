SEE IT: Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright has been sharing her weight loss journey since becoming the spokesperson for Jenny Craig in early 2022. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has lost 42 pounds in seven months on the company’s MaxUp program and she hasn’t been shy about showing off her new body.

“BTS shooting for our fall campaign with @jennycraigofficial. It was so much fun, I got to shoot with my Mom, my baby boy, and my amazing personal coach Laura! I’m so proud of my Mom she has lost over 20lbs too!!” Cartwright captioned a video that she posted on Instagram on August 30, 2022.

This is the first time that Cartwright has shared that her mom, Sherri, is also doing Jenny Craig and having great success with the program.

Sherri & Brittany Teamed Up for Jenny Craig Promos

Sherri joined her daughter for a special Jenny Craig shoot and both women showed off their incredible weight loss.

On August 22, 2022, Jenny Craig shared that Brittany had lost 40 pounds in six months, which is a huge accomplishment. When she first started on the program, Brittany admitted that she was having a hard time taking off the baby weight after she gave birth to her first child.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Brittany captioned an Instagram post on January 11, 2022.

Now, however, Brittany is a believer in the Jenny Craig program and is super proud of her progress.

It seems like Sherri is on the right path to a healthy lifestyle as well, and Jenny Craig brought her in for the shoot to make it a family affair.

“You’re both doing amazing AND looking amazing,” someone commented using the official Jenny Craig Instagram handle.

“This video is amazing,” Brittany’s husband Jax Taylor wrote. He left another comment of a flame emoji.

“Omg so proud of you and all your hard work!!! Love getting to see you shine at these photoshoots! And Sherri looks amazing too,” Brittany’s pal Jared Lipscomb said.

Several fans also commented on the video, praising both Brittany and her mom for their hard work and dedication to their respective weight loss journeys.

“The hard work you put in is incredible good job!!!” read one comment.

“Omg that’s sooooo Awsome Congratulations Britt to your and your beautiful momma you both look absolutely amazing,” another follower added.

Sherri Has Lost 20 Pounds

On August 9, 2022, Sherri shared a photo of herself on her Instagram account in which she was wearing ripped skinny jeans and a black short-sleeve top.

“Having a very casual day,” Sherri captioned the post. Fans took to the comments section of the post to comment on her apparent weight loss.

“You look fantastic,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Girrrrlll! Did you steal Brittany’s skinny jeans?! Looking good,” someone else said.

“Looking good Sherri!” a third comment read.

“You look as beautiful as ever Sherri,” a fourth follower added.

