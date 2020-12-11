Did Sonja Morgan Hookup With a Southern Charm Cast Member?

Who doesn’t love a good Bravo crossover? Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul dished on her son Whitney Sudler-Smith’s dating life on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, December 10. During the episode, a fan asked Altschul, “Please confirm or deny – did Whitney and Sonja Morgan hookup?”

The Southern Charm matriarch hinted that her son did hookup with the Real Housewives of New York City star. “I think that’s a good question for Sonja the next time she comes on the show,” Altschul said to a stunned Cohen. Cohen – a little shocked – responded saying, “Well I am definitely going to ask her.”

Romance rumors between the two Bravo stars began last July. Altschul attended New York City Pride in early July 2019. Morgan posted a photo with Altschul at Pride and captioned the photo, “Cheers to Patricia Altschul for supporting #pride as always the last many decades. We were partners in crime yesterday. Who all was there? So many showed up. Lots of familiar faces. I ❤️ New York.”

One user commented on Morgan’s photo, “If only she would support her son to come out of the closet.” Altschul replied to the user, “he’s not gay…ask Sonja.”

Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Been Linked to Another RHONY Housewife

Sudler-Smith has had romance rumors with more than one Real Housewives of New York City cast member. The Southern Charm producer sparked romance rumors with former cast member Kelly Bensimon in October 2019.

Sudler-Smith posted an Instagram photo with his dad at a Minnesota Vikings football game, as seen above. He shared with his followers that he was visiting Minnesota to go to the Mayo Clinic for surgery. He wrote the doctors would, “bionically reattach my arm.”

RHONY alum Bensimon commented four double-heart emojis under the photo. Sudler-Smith noticed the flirty comment and replied, “Can’t wait for you to nurse me after.”

After romance rumors swirled for a few days, Bensimon and Sudler-Smith set the record straight. “They have been good friends for years,” Bensimon’s rep told People, and a Bravo rep added, “They’re old friends and not dating.”

Patricia Altschul Dished on Another ‘Southern Charm’ Relationship

As many Southern Charm fans know, Altschul doesn’t hold back when it comes to her opinions on different members of the group. Since fellow cast member Shep Rose began dating his serious girlfriend, many cast members have vocalized their support for their relationship and said she’s made him a better person.

On the latest WWHL episode, Cohen brought up Rose’s new relationship to Altschul. The WWHL host asked Altschul if she agreed with the rest of the group about her positive influence on Rose, but Altschul admitted she wasn’t too sure.

“She’s an awfully nice girl,” Altschul told Cohen. “I mean, Whitney refers to it as a showmance.” Cohen then suggested that it could be more than just a showmance, because the two have been dating both before and after filming.

“I think if they last through the reunion, then we have to see,” she concluded. “That’ll be the determining factor.” Cohen noted that they’re filming reunion the day after on Friday, December 11, so they’ll find out soon.

READ NEXT: Madison LeCroy Releases Statement: Did She & Austen Kroll Break Up?

