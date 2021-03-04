Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Launch New Business

Watch out world, the Clark family has taken over a new part of the business world. Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark announced that the two will be launching a podcast called The Good The Bad The Baby.

Schroeder posted a compilation video of her pregnancy journey with her husband, all the way from a positive test to their current life with their baby. The 32-year-old former SURver announced in June that she and her hubby were expecting a baby girl, and the two welcomed baby Hartford Charlie Rose on January 7.

“Becoming a parent is literally the best, most f*cking overwhelming magical chaotic incredible thing that’s ever happened to me and I am so excited to start sharing the good, the bad, the messy, the little moments, the wtf?! and everything in between,” Schroeder captioned the video.

She added, “We’ll be sharing the nitty gritty moments as they happen, as well as exclusive videos and more… once we figure this s**t out!” The Good The Bad The Baby will be available on Patreon and the Clarks will release three podcast episodes per month.

