Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Against Buying Stassi Schroeder’s New Book

Stassi Schroeder will release her second memoir on April 26, 2022.

“Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” will tell the story of Schroeder’s life in 2020 when she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” — and the aftermath.

VPR fans have mixed feelings on Schroeder’s new book, mainly because of the subject matter. While many of her fans are excited to read it, there are plenty of people who have expressed that they don’t have interest in supporting Schroeder by purchasing her second memoir.

Schroeder Wrote About the Aftermath of Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Back in 2020, Schroeder’s SUR co-worker Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the police on her, accusing her of a crime that they knew she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

Bravo fired both Schroeder and Doute, effectively ending their time on “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder has decided to share what she went through during that time in her new book.

“Stassi may not be perfect—she may have made some (major) mistakes—but she does feel like she has some insight (and plenty of hilarious tales) about getting knocked up, called out, and learning from what went wrong,” reads the book’s description, in part. “Through stories, confessions, illustrations, and plenty of self-reflection and self-deprecation, this new book goes behind the scenes and addresses the experience of getting cancelled,” the description continues.

Several VPR fans are unhappy that Schroeder is capitalizing on her past mistakes and trying to profit off of them — and many say they won’t be buying her book because of it.

Fans Commented on Reddit Thread That Asked People Not to Buy Schroeder’s New Book

On March 11, 2022, fans responded to Schroeder receiving the very first official copy of her hardcover memoir, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

“For the love of God, DON’T buy Stassi’s new book,” one Redditor titled a fresh thread. “What the hell would this racist, white, privileged narcissist know about rock bottom?? You were cancelled from a show, Stassi.. big effing deal! You spent your pregnancy and Covid with your partner and a night nurse caring for your baby in a North Hollywood mansion. You’re out at Disneyland every other weekend and when you aren’t there, you’re out having drinks with your equally as privileged friends,” the original poster added.

While some VPR fans expressed an interest in reading the book, many agreed that they weren’t going to be spending any money on it.

“I’m definitely going to borrow it from the library and read it. But not spend a cent on it. I’m kinda afraid my eyes may get stuck from rolling them so much during the course of reading this ‘book’ but I’ll take one for the team,” one person commented.

“Yeah, I do want to read it but not give her money for reading it. Mind you I have no idea how book sales work, she’s probably already had the money right?” someone else asked.

