Stassi Schroeder Makes Bold Move in Feud With Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark are feuding with Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright after the latter made the decision to not attend the former’s wedding in Italy.

And while many “Vanderpump Rules” fans have been hoping that things would get better, it sounds like things may have gotten worse.

Following Cartwright’s recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Schroeder went ahead and made a bold move — a statement that suggests she’s not interested in talking things out anytime soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Both Sides Don’t Seem to Agree on How Things Played Out Ahead of the Wedding

According to Schroeder and Clark, the decision was rather last minute and came by way of a group text with some friends in which Taylor casually revealed that he wasn’t planning on traveling for the event, which the couple shared during an episode of “The Good, The Bad and The Baby” podcast in May 2022.

“Then not 24 hours before — the day we’re leaving for our flight to go to Rome — two hours before we leave the house. … I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, ‘We’re not coming,’ with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming. It was a novel. Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane,” Schroeder said on her podcast, according to Us Weekly.

Cartwright shared her side of things during an appearance on the “Betches Moms” podcast.

“Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out,” Cartwright said on the June 13, 2022, episode of podcast.

On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright and Shay talked more about the feud — and it now appears as if Schroeder has responded.

While chatting with Shay on the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright said that she was unaware and uninvolved in any text messages that her husband may have sent ahead of Schroeder and Clark’s wedding.

“I don’t actually know what all the text messages were. I personally never sent any text messages. I will make that very clear. Because I would never do that to them,” Cartwright explained. She went on to say that she’s tried to talk to Schroeder with no luck. Cartwright said that she hopes that they can talk and work things out.

Schroeder Appears to Have Responded After the ‘Scheananigans’ Podcast Was Released

Sometime after the “Scheananigans” podcast went live, Schroeder sent something to Cartwright — money.

According to Shay, Cartwright and Taylor sent Schroeder and Clark some money to help cover their already-paid-for meal at the wedding reception. Well, when Us Weekly caught up with Shay at the Schwartz & Sandy’s grand opening party on July 19, 2022, she revealed that Schroeder returned the money to Cartwright and Taylor. Not only that, but Schroeder left a note along with the money to make it clear that she’s not happy.

“Stassi sent the money back,” Shay told Us Weekly. “Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note],” she added.

Shay told Us Weekly that the podcast “backfired.”

“The point of the podcast, honestly, was for [Stassi] to just understand Brittany’s side more because she wasn’t taking her calls and Brittany messaged her so many times with no response,” she said. “We didn’t do it maliciously or to talk s***. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn’t even the intention. We’re like hopefully once she hears this, she’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, now I understand.'”

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Dragged Over Daughter Summer’s Tan