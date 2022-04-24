Stassi Schroeder Crafts at Home as VPR Cast Members Hit Vegas

Stassi Schroeder was nowhere in sight at the grand opening gala for her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump’s latest restaurant venture, Vanderpump à Paris, in Las Vegas.

The ex “Vanderpump Rules” star skipped the gala that was attended by her best friend Katie Maloney and pals Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and more of her former co-stars and instead stayed home to prepare for the release of her book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.”

In June 2020, Schroeder was fired from her longtime role on “Vanderpump Rules” alongside co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni due to their past racially insensitive behavior. Schroeder apologized for her actions and began to focus on her new life as a mom after giving birth to daughter Hartford, in January 2021.

Schroeder hasn’t been seen at any “Vanderpump Rules” cast gatherings that have doubled as filming events since her firing, but some fans wondered if she would have been on a flight to Vegas had she been invited to Vanderpump’s grand opening—especially since the Bravo reality show has yet to be renewed for a new season.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Stayed Home & Had a Crafting Session to Make PR Boxes For Her Book

While her former co-stars partied in Vegas, Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, were knee-deep in craft boxes, cutouts, and glue. In footage shared on her Instagram page, Schroeder showed off the personalized boxes that she and her husband made for advance copies of her book, which is due out on April 26, 2022. The powder blue boxes featured decoupage artwork and were each carefully personalized with a note and a copy of Schroeder’s book inside.

“Crafting is not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. And Versailles is not a destination, it’s an aesthetic,” Schroeder captioned a post about her crafting session.

On her Instagram story, Schroeder shared clips of celebrity pals such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp and TV host Charissa Thompson opening their book gift boxes.

Other fans wanted to know how they could get one of Schroeder’s personalized book boxes.

“Super pretty and so awesome you are diy-ing it yourself,” one fan commented.

“That’s so special! You designed your own promo boxes?? Brilliant! You are a force to be reckoned with! Inspiring! Go Stassi!” another wrote.

Some Commenters Weren’t Buying Schroeder’s Craft Night & Speculated That She Felt Bad She Was Missing Out on the Vanderpump Gala in Vegas

Schroeder had plenty of support from her fans — and plenty of gift box requests — but some weren’t buying the timing of her showy craft session. In a Reddit thread, a commenter posed the question, “How bad are Stassi and thirsty Beau dying because they are home ‘crafting’ for her BS apology book and not in Vegas?”

“Seriously lol no way she couldn’t afford to hire someone to do it right? It seems so strange she’s having to construct her own PR boxes,” one commenter wrote.

“LMAO. You know she is like FML right now,” another added.

“Stassi wasn’t invited that’s why she’s not in Vegas,” another wrote. ”Same for Kristen [Doute], Jax [Taylor], Brittany {Carwright]. It was LVP’s restaurant opening and she wanted the cast there for PR. …She and Beau would’ve RUN to Vegas if they received an invite.”

“Makes me wonder if they have started filming.. like even a just in case camera,” another speculated.

Some commenters speculated that Schroeder must have been experiencing a serious fear of missing out, and others said they wouldn’t blame her for feeling left out of the Vegas event.

“I think FOMO would be natural. Probably stings more on these type of weekends,” another wrote.

Others said they think Schroeder is just happy being a mom now and has put her ”Vanderpump Rules” days behind her.

“I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and say maybe she wanted family time. Honestly, have we even seen her travel much since she had Hartford? I feel like she is in mom mode now,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think they have fomo,” another fan wrote. “She’s about to go on a book tour, and then get married in Rome. She has a lot going on in her life and doesn’t need a Vegas trip for LVP. I’m sure the cast members not invited to the wedding will have a larger amount of FOMO when everyone is galavanting around Italy.”

Despite the negative comments about her DIY book promotion, Schroeder is a New York Times bestselling author, and her upcoming second book is already listed as a #1 bestseller for presale on Amazon.com.

