Stassi Schroeder Ripped Over Fashion Misfire: ‘Terrible Fit’

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tied the knot for the second time in two years earlier this summer and the former “Vanderpump Rules” star has since posted several photos from her second wedding in Rome, Italy.

Schroeder and Clark tied the knot in Italy on May 12, 2022, after first getting married in a small ceremony in 2020 before the birth of their daughter, Hartford. On August 16, 2022, Schroeder posted a montage of clips showing her in her dress on her special day, first posing by herself before being joined by Clark and Hartford.

She captioned the post, “This is about the dress. I went to @galialahav with a specific vibe in mind: old world but modernized. It was romantic, it was exquisite, and it was so freaking comfortable. The detail on the sleeves I can’t. I mean I can, but I CAN’T!!!!” Here is the post:

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Schroeder’s Dress, With Many People Saying She Looked Gorgeous But That the Bust Wasn’t Fitted Properly

A screenshot of Schroeder’s video was shared on Reddit by someone who wrote, “All AbOuT ThE DrESs…. that’s not even fitted properly.” Many people agreed with the poster that the fit of the dress around the bust didn’t seem right; however, the thread picked up a lot of comments from people defending Schroeder’s look and saying that it was the style of the look.

Someone commented, “She’s swimming.” Another said, “I just don’t understand why the dress wasn’t tailored if she’s all about it lol.” Someone else wrote, “I just looked up some pics. Some it looked awkward and some it looked good.” One person commented, “It looks like it’s about to fall off- probably why she’s standing with her arms crossed.” Another agreed, “Right?! I cannot help but focus on that every time I see a picture of her in this dress.”

One person wrote, “I looked at other poses/photos as people mentioned and I still see a detached top everytime she moves. but TBF maybe that was the style she was going for and it was intentional?” Another said, “It looks way too big for her.” Someone wrote, “She does look nice but also objectively it does not fit her.” One Redditor agreed, “The top part of the dress definitely could be taken in but she did make a beautiful bride.” Someone else said, “I’m kind of obsessed with this dress. You’re right though- it fits her terribly. This seems like something that would be important to her!! Weird.”

Yet another person said, “Just shocked that she claims to be so into fashion with such a terrible fit.” Someone else said, “I thought the dress was really pretty but the fit of the bust was SO BAD and I think it really emphasized her collarbone/breastplate in a bad way.” Another person wrote, “I love Stassi, the dress was beautiful but those cups had me so nervous a whole boob was gonna flop out. Was this suppose to be the style of the dress? It fit beautifully everywhere else.”

Many people referenced Schroeder’s rehearsal dinner look and said they preferred that, with one person writing, “Her rehearsal dinner look was so much better.” Someone else said, “I just don’t understand how her rehearsal dress fit perfectly while the wedding dress looks like it’s 3 sizes bigger??? How did they not catch that difference at the fittings?? She looked amazing in the rehearsal, very underwhelming at the actual wedding.”

There were also a lot of comments defending Schroeder’s look, as one person said, “It’s just the way those dresses are, they don’t move with you.” Someone else said, “Regardless of the chest fit I’m a HUGE fan of this dress and the entire look.” Someone else wrote, “She really did look gorgeous. Very old Hollywood, glamorous and classic.” Another person wrote, “With strapless, structured dresses, if you pose like this, it looks ill-fitted on anyone. I’m not even a stassi fan, but i think it’s the pose, not the dress.”

The Italy Wedding Was Schroeder & Clark’s Second Ceremony

Schroeder and Clark’s Rome, Italy, wedding was the couple’s second in two years. They were originally supposed to get married there in October 2020, but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in September 2020 while Schroeder was pregnant with Hartford.

The former Bravo star shared that the Rome wedding was going to be filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” but she was then let go from the series. She said they were already “locked in” to many of the locations in Italy and decided to go ahead with the ceremony anyway.

