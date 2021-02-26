‘Summer House’ Co-Star Starts GoFundMe for Carl Radke’s Brother

Summer House star Carl Radke received devastating family news was last summer, and it was shown on the Bravo reality show. In a scene that was taped last August just one week after his mother’s wedding, the Summer House star, 36, received a phone call that his older brother, Walter “Curtis” Radke, died of a drug overdose.

Carl had previously told Today that his role on Summer House had caused a bit of a “rift” between him and his brother, whom he last saw in 2017 at their grandmother’s funeral.

“I think like any older brother he was excited for his younger brother,” Carl said of Cutis, “But the hard part of reality TV is all our personal lives are on display — the good, bad and ugly. So I know as some of my behavior on the show wasn’t very favorable and he was concerned about what impact this would have on me and our family. I know he had issues with me being on it and it definitely caused a rift.”

Despite the tension caused by Carl’s Summer House fame, the cast members of the Bravo reality show teamed up to support the Radke family last summer.

Carl’s ‘Summer House’ Co-star Kyle Cooke Started a Campaign to Raise Money for His Brother’s Funeral

Following the sudden death of Curtis at age 40, Carl’s Summer House best friend and Loverboy boss Kyle Cooke started a GoFund Me on behalf of Carl’s mom, Sharon Radke, and Curtis’ children Vera, Isaac, and Ari.

“This campaign is dedicated to helping cover the accommodations and services associated with Walter Curtis Radke’s funeral,” the GoFundme read. “All additional funds raised will go to support Curtis’s 3 children.”



The fundraiser raised $11,575 of an $8,500 goal and included donations from fellow Bravo star Shep Rose, as well as Carl’s Summer House costars Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller. Organizer Kyle Cooke also donated a generous amount to the fundraiser.

Carl’s Co-Stars Also Offered Him Emotional Support in the Aftermath of Curtis’ Death

One of the first people Carl told about Curtis’ death was Lindsay Hubbard. The two shared an on-camera embrace as he broke down over the tragic news of Curtis’ passing.

In the comments section to a recent post on Carl’s Instagram page, in which he reminded followers to “check in” with their loved ones, Lindsay told Carl that she loves him.

“Couldn’t do it without you Hubb House,” he replied.

Kyle also responded to Carl’s post with, “Well said brother. Mad love.”

“You’ve had my back since Day 1. Means everything man,” Carl replied to his longtime friend.

Carl, who left Summer House Season 5’s filming to fly to Pennsylvania for his brother’s funeral services last August, also told Today that being on Summer House has given him a platform to “talk about important issues and to raise awareness and hopefully encourage some change.”

He revealed that after Curtis passed away, he helped design t-shirts and other merchandise, with proceeds going to a rehab center that his brother “spent time at.”

In an Instagram post last September, just a few weeks after his brother’s death, Carl also offered thanks to his friends for their support.

“Thank you to all my friends and family and extended family for the [love] and support over the last couple weeks,” he wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, it means so much.”

