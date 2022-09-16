Bravo Star Shows Off New Look: PHOTOS

A “Summer House” star has a new look.

Danielle Olivera has been a cast member on the Bravo reality show since its second season in 2018, but a rocky season 6 had her questioning if she would return to film at the Hamptons party house in 2022. The show also stars Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige Desorbo, and more.

Following a violent blowout with co-star Ciara Miller last season, Olivera, 33, told E! News she found herself questioning her role on the show. “It’s getting to the point where I’m getting old enough to know who I want to be around, and not want to put myself in certain situations,” she said. “And last summer was pretty unfortunate.”

“I just think that all of these things have a shelf life and I’m not going to have this unrealistic thing that I’m always going to be on Bravo,” she added.

And indeed, change is afoot. Us Weekly reported that Olivera is part of the “Summer House” cast for the upcoming 7th season, but when fans see her they may have to do a double take.

Danielle Olivera Changed Her Look & Fans Can’t Get Over It

Olivera is known for her long, lush hair, which is often worn with a center part. In an Instagram post on September 10, 2022, Olivera stunned fans with a new hairstyle. In photos shared to her social media account, the Bravo star wore a low ponytail with long, fringed bangs as she posed at a home in Brooklyn, New York.

“Bangs for Mom, bag for us,” she captioned the pics, which she tagged with the JW PEI accessories brand.

Fans hit the comment section to react to Olivera’s new look.

“Okay bangssss,” one fan wrote.

“Love the bangs!!” another agreed.

“Omg how fun?!? Love this lewk,” another fan added.

“She Bangs!!!! We Love!!!” another follower wrote.

Other fan were “obsessed” with Olivera’s new look, and many posted fire emoji in the comment section.

“I’m reporting this post bc it makes me want bangs,” one fan joked.

Danielle Olivera Has Naturally Curly Hair

Olivera has shared some of her favorite hair-care favorites with fans. After spending so much time at the “Summer House” pool and nearby Hamptons beaches, she has dealt with humidity-related frizz. In a June 2022 Instagram post, she recommended a Nexxuscare shampoo and conditioner combo to her fans “to block out frizz for up to 72 hours.”

While she often wears sleek, styled looks on “Summer House,” Olivera sometimes rocks wavier hairstyles. In 2019, she shared an Instagram pic of her long, loose waves after having her hair styled. “The bigger the hair, the closer to the g**damn weekend,” she captioned the pic.

Some fans may not realize that Olivera’s hair is naturally curly. According to BravoTV.com, Olivera gave fans a rare peek at her natural hair look in May 2021 when she shared a clip on her Instagram story that showed her just out of bed with her uncombed curly hair. The video showed that her mane is tightly curled before she blows it out.

